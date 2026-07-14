The Star Wars universe is expanding as the first details about a brand-new animated series after Ahsoka Season 2 emerged online. Star Wars has unleashed a plethora of content since Disney+ launched in 2019, introducing the likes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka to the forefront. Animation was also the major focus on Star Wars' expansion on Disney+, continuing the story of The Clone Wars with the arrival of its final season, unveiling new, compelling entries like The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Visions, and most recently, Maul: Shadow Lord.

According to a report from entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, Star Wars is developing a second 2D anime-style series, similar to the style of Star Wars: Visions. This would be the next Star Wars show after Ahsoka Season 2, a series slated for release later this year.

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Star Wars: Visions was a bold experiment for Lucasfilm, but it proved a success, earning widespread praise from fans and critics. It's reasonable to assume that Visions' success was the main reason the studio wants to further explore the 2D anime style.

This is an exciting path for Star Wars' animation, as a future 2D anime-style would move beyond Visions' anthology format, offering more sustained storytelling with a singular narrative and a core cast of characters.

It would also be great to see anime-inspired 2D Star Wars content alongside the proven 3D CGI work that fans know and love. Having a 2D anime-style series would allow unique ideas and art styles to be pushed to the forefront, as Visions did.

Every Confirmed & Rumored Star Wars Show Arriving on Disney+ Soon

Ahsoka Season 2

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Ahsoka Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated Disney+ shows because it is set to explore the aftermath of Grand Admiral Thrawn's return to the main galaxy, while Ahsoka and Sabine Wren unlock unexpected secrets while they are trapped in Peridea.

While it remains to be seen when exactly Ahsoka's sophomore season will premiere on Disney+, the good news is that The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau has seen all eight episodes of Ahsoka, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠which suggests the show is closer to release.

Ahsoka Season 2 is crucial to the story that Star Wars' new era on Disney+ is telling because it is building towards a climactic Avengers: Endgame-like culmination where it is expected to bring together characters from across The Mandalorianverse and unite them against Grand Admiral Thrawn's sinister reign of terror in the galaxy.

An added bonus is the prospect of seeing fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels together on-screen at last, following the return of Ezra Bridger to the main galaxy.

Star Wars Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi

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Star Wars Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is quite significant in Star Wars' animated lineup because it is the first full sequel spinoff that came from the 2021 Visions Volume 1 episode of the same name.

Set thousands of years after The Rise of Skywalker in a distant future where the Jedi Order is nearly extinct, the series follows Lah Kara as she embarks on a high-stakes mission involving lightsabers and the preservation of the Jedi's legacy amid the chaos.

The Ninth Jedi serves as a precedent for other fan-favorite Visions stories, such as The Ronin and The Duel, potentially paving the way for their own standalone sequels in the future.

What makes this entry intriguing is that it captures the renowned success of Star Wars Visions, moving from a compelling one-off to a deeper and serialized storytelling that warrants a continuation.

Star Wars Visions Season 4

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Speaking of Star Wars Visions, insider Daniel Richtman also reported in February 2026 that Season 4 of the hit Star Wars anthology is in the works, which is a good sign due to its strong momentum during its first three seasons on Disney+.

The reported continuation of the fourth season of Visions allows more storytellers to tell their versions of stories set in the galaxy far, far away, which could set the stage for more sequels to previously released shorts from earlier seasons. New stories can also take the spotlight, leading to a successful debut that could emulate the triumph of past entries.

The Star Wars anime anthology has already proven it has what it takes to survive creatively, and the fact that it will reportedly be renewed suggests that new stories are underway, which could even serve as inspiration for canon stories set in the Skywalker Saga.

Maul: Shadow Lord Season 2

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Maul: Shadow Lord has yet to finish its run on Disney+, but the Sam Witwer-led series has already been renewed for a second season.

The renewal emphasized Lucasfilm's unprecedented confidence in the series, which is a no-brainer given that it is Dave Filoni's "child" and that the cast and crew are full of Star Wars veterans.

Maul: Shadow Lord's Season 2 renewal signifies that Maul now serves as the franchise's major animated anchor for years to come, which is quite unusual yet unique, given that he is a complex villain. Maul: Shadow Lord's consistent on-screen presence essentially continues Filoni's trademark respect for the wider lore of Star Wars and the emotional payoff it offers longtime fans.

Given Shadow Lord's proven success, there is always a possibility that a spinoff from this main story could eventually emerge in the future. Fans will just need to wait and see what Witwer and Filoni are cooking as they further expand the post-Order 66 timeline of the saga.

Rumored Old Republic Show

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In January 2025, Daniel Richtman reported that Lucasfilm is developing a show set during the Knights of the Old Republic, meaning it would be set thousands of years before the events of The Phantom Menace.

After The Acolyte gave fans a taste of the story set toward the end of the High Republic, this rumored Knights of the Old Republic show would dive much deeper into Star Wars' ancient history, touching on early Jedi-Sith wars, the first live-action look at Darth Revan and Malak, and a preview of an untamed galaxy where the Republic has yet to establish itself.

Star Wars' Untitled Horror Show

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In January 2026, Daniel Richtman shared that Lucasfilm is developing a Star Wars horror series for Disney+, marking a bold leap into a genre the franchise has never fully embraced.

Andor creator Tony Gilroy previously mentioned in April 2025 that a Star Wars horror project is in the works at Lucasfilm, and this report confirmed it fell under the Disney+ umbrella.

Granted that there are scary elements in other Disney+ shows like The Acolyte and, most recently, Maul: Shadow Lord, a full-on horror series would be monumental for the franchise because it could finally maximize the elements and tension Star Wars is known for, such as Dark Side corruption, hidden monsters, and psychological terror tied to Force anomalies.