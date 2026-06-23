Marvel Studios Reverses Course On WandaVision Sequel Release Decision

Marvel Studios is reverting to an old strategy with the release of VisionQuest this Fall. Since Disney+ became the second home for MCU content, Marvel Studios has released dozens of original superhero series, both live-action and animated. Some of these Marvel streaming shows have followed the binge model, while others have gone weekly, and among those weekly releases, there hasn't been all that much consistency in release dates.

When VisionQuest arrives on Disney+ on October 14, 2026, it will return to a release strategy Marvel Studios hasn't used since 2023. With October 14 falling on a Wednesday, this means VisionQuest will herald the return of Wednesday weekly Marvel releases on Disney+. This changes the most recent strategy, which saw Daredevil: Born Again, seasons 1 and 2 (in 2025 and 2026) come out on Tuesdays.

Marvel Studios' other most recent live-action shows, Ironheart and Wonder Man, also followed the Tuesday release pattern, suggesting that Tuesdays were now the release date for MCU content. But with VisionQuest returning to Wednesday release drops, it's reverting to a long-held strategy.

Marvel Television

When Marvel Television launched its Disney+ streaming strategy with WandaVision in 2021, it began releasing new episodes on Fridays. The next Marvel streaming show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, followed suit, before Marvel Studios implemented the swap to Wednesday morning releases. Every MCU Disney+ show, including Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and more, followed the Wednesday strategy, right up until Secret Invasion in 2023.

The release strategy shifted again for Loki Season 2, which released weekly on Thursdays, and several other MCU shows became scattered on the calendar. Echo was a binge release on a Tuesday. What If...? Season 3 premiered on a Sunday. Then, some semblance of structure came with Daredevil: Born Again in 2025, which started the Tuesday release trend. This has continued into 2026 with the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, but for its next live-action show, Marvel is bringing back Wednesdays.

Notably, VisionQuest isn't the only Marvel Studios release commandeering Wednesdays in 2026, with X-Men '97 Season 2 also following the pattern, starting with its first episode on Wednesday, July 1.

VisionQuest is the third installment in the Disney+ trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along. The Marvel TV show follows Paul Bettany's Vision on a quest to rediscover himself, with James Spader, Todd Stashwick, and T'Nia Miller also starring.

Will VisionQuest’s Release Day Change Be a Success for Marvel?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has yet to announce the release dates for any further TV shows beyond VisionQuest and X-Men '97 Season 2, so it's unclear whether this Wednesday release date trend will continue moving forward or be shifted up again for any of Marvel's 2027 TV releases.

The change from Tuesday to Wednesday isn't all that significant for the MCU, particularly given how all over the place past Marvel Disney+ releases have been on the weekly calendar. A return to Wednesdays will bring VisionQuest in line with the second WandaVision trilogy show, Agatha All Along, which also released on Wednesdays and saw decent viewership growth from week to week. Marvel may want to try to recapture this again with VisionQuest and also cement some unity around its WandaVision trilogy.

Fall is also a busy season for television, so cementing a place on the calendar early for VisionQuest is in Marvel's best interests. Right now, the only other major TV shows competing with VisionQuest on Wednesdays is Prime Video's The Terminal List, an action thriller starring MCU alum Chris Pratt that will debut one week after VisionQuest's first episode and may target the same demographic.

Several weeks later, on Wednesday, November 11, Prime Video will also release its major fantasy blockbuster series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3. This is the first time that The Rings of Power has been released on Wednesdays instead of Thursdays, so it could give VisionQuest stiff competition mid-way through its season as the MCU and Lord of the Rings franchises go head to head (a year ahead of their big 2027 rivalry).

At this point, however, VisionQuest will have released at least five episodes and may have established an audience base, putting it in a strong position to retain eyeballs against its rivals on Prime Video.