Say Goodbye to a Major Disney+ Staple as Marvel Studios Officially Sets Phaseout for Fall 2026

The MCU is calling it quits with its first (and greatest) Disney+ staple this fall. Fans learned as early as September 2018, over a year before Disney+ launched, that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff would headline a streaming show, which, of course, evolved into WandaVision and premiered by January 2021 as the first TV release from Marvel Studios, before the likes of Loki or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While the reality-bending chaos had finished unraveling by March, it wasn't even a year before October reports revealed that Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness would front a Disney+ sequel, later titled Agatha All Along, in September 2024.

Somewhere between the two, in October 2022, Marvel Studios doubled down on this trilogy by launching development on a WandaVision offshoot starring Paul Bettany's Vision, which has become known as VisionQuest. Marvel Studios has gone on to market the synthezoid spin-off as the end of the WandaVision trilogy, with its Disney+ premiere date now officially set for this fall, on October 14.

The WandaVision trilogy has been a cornerstone of the MCU's blockbuster live-action Disney+ slate for eight years, before the service even launched, effectively forming one three-season tale with overlapping themes and characters. This year will mark the end of an era for the MCU on Disney+ as Marvel Television phases away the WandaVision saga forever with this fall's VisionQuest.

Marvel Television

Of course, when the WandaVision trilogy's previous chapters were developed, the MCU was prioritizing one-and-done limited series, but has since put the focus on multi-season endeavors. While showrunner Terry Matalas hinted to The Direct that "you could very much see these characters," he didn't say anything definitive regarding Season 2 plans, signaling that this is truly the end for this five-year tale.

That's not to say the magically linked shows will leave no lasting legacy, as the WandaVision trilogy will reportedly be key to Avengers: Doomsday. Only time will tell what that hidden importance is, be it the magical concepts that were introduced or even the introduction of Joe Locke's Wiccan and Ruaridh Mollica's Speed.

Many are expecting Wiccan and Speed to become founding members of the MCU's Young Avengers (or Champions) in Doomsday or Secret Wars. That could lead to something of a pseudo-sequel to the WandaVision trilogy, if Wanda and Vision's children are key characters in the planned Young Avengers Disney+ show.

The MCU's WandaVision Trilogy Replacement Is Already Clear

Marvel Television

Even with the WandaVision trilogy just winding down, Marvel Television may have already lined up its multi-series replacement. In recent years, much of the studio's Disney+ focus has been on the street-level by reviving the narratives and characters from Netflix's acclaimed Defenders Saga in projects like Hawkeye, Echo, Daredevil: Born Again, and The Punisher: One Last Kill special.

While Born Again is the only one of those to run for multiple seasons, it seems Marvel Television isn't done broadening that narrative. After all, there is reason to believe that a Jessica Jones revival project may be next after her Born Again return, with the potential for Luke Cage, Iron Fist, or Heroes for Hire to follow.

Of course, that doesn't sound exactly the same as the WandaVision trilogy, which was effectively one three-season tale, drawn out over three shows, likely due to the evolving lead character, themes, genres, and creative teams. However, it shows that Marvel Television remains committed to multi-project narratives.

These New York street-level epics are bound to be a staple of the MCU's Disney+ slate for years to come, alongside shows like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men '97. The likes of Wonder Man and Marvel Zombies have the potential to join that roster if their Season 2s are successful, but only time will tell.