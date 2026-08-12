Wicker Movie's Popcorn Bucket Trend Ignites The Internet Following Trailer For Alexander Skarsgård Film

A viral trend of fake popcorn buckets for the upcoming movie Wicker has taken the internet by storm. After premiering to a double standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård's bizarre romantic comedy Wicker is all the talk after dropping its debut trailer. The movie stars Olivia Colman (The Roses) as an aging, reclusive fisherwoman in a small medieval town who is ostracized for rejecting marriage, until she recruits Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as a masterful basket weaver to create a wicker husband for her, played by Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman).

With an October 23 release on the horizon, many have pondered whether Wicker will conform to Hollywood trends of unleashing collectible popcorn buckets on theater concession stands, usually themed around a key character, object, or setting. There has even been a trend of viral memes about what Wicker's popcorn container could look like.

Wicker Movie Popcorn Buckets Explained After TikTok Viral Videos

Black Bear Pictures

No, Wicker doesn't have an official popcorn bucket announced as of writing, and any speculation about one stems entirely from viral memes and trends.

The UK-based, family-owned theater chain Reel Cinemas added even more fuel to the fire by posting on TikTok, "Our Wicker popcorn buckets have arrived," only to show a perfectly ordinary wicker basket filled with popcorn.

These jokes have spread well beyond TikTok and across social media, including Threads, where one user similarly shared a wicker basket filled with gorgeously fluffy kernels, captioned, "AMC popcorn buckets for Wicker."

TikTok

Some jested that Wicker's container could be the male answer to Dune 2's infamous popcorn bucket, which even shocked director Denis Villeneuve, as many were quick to compare the sandworm-mouth collectible to female body parts.

TikTok user SirRidoc joked about "some weird popcorn bucket" that his partner has returned from the movie theater with, showing off a wooden pole strapped to a wicker basket to represent Skarsgård's character's male appendage. The video has racked up 900k views and almost 80k likes as of writing.

Wicker's first trailer made it clear that it will lean into eroticism, featuring scenes with Colman and Skarsgård that stray into the realm of physical intimacy.

TikTok

Even though all the NSFW jokes about Wicker's popcorn bucket carry no weight, one has to wonder whether the fantastical romantic comedy could get its own kernel carrier on concession stands for its October 23 release.

Wicker is distributed by Black Bear Pictures, whose only popcorn buckets so far were for 2025's The Monkey. That makes it unlikely that a popcorn bucket for Wicker is on the cards, especially since it wasn't solely a Black Bear release, as the domestic distribution rights were sold to Neon.

There is a slim chance that Black Bear or one of the US theater giants sees the Wicker memes and decides to capitalize on them with a real popcorn bucket. However, collectors shouldn't expect much more than the Wicker Husband's head or even a plastic fake-wicker basket to hold popcorn.