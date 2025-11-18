Avatar 3 Fire and Ash First Popcorn Buckets & Merch Capture The Magic Of Pandora

Avatar: Fire and Ash's first round of popcorn buckets and merchandise brings fans back to the world of Pandora ahead of the threequel's long-awaited theatrical debut. Even after the franchise's struggles at the box office with a recent re-release, Avatar 3 is widely expected to become the biggest hit of 2025 (at least financially). Additionally, the recent surge in popcorn buckets and merchandise at theaters will apply to the Pandoran epic, pushing its popularity even further.

Regal Movies shared the first look at official popcorn buckets and merchandise for Avatar: Fire and Ash. While prices have not been disclosed as of writing, fans will get to celebrate Pandora's world-famous wildlife and native creatures seen in all three Avatar movies to date.

Regal Cinemas

One bucket is covered in images of Pandora's rivers and towering mountains, filled with trees and other greenery. Additionally, the bucket features a teal-and-black Ikran design on the side, marking its long-awaited return from the original 2009 Avatar movie. Opening its jaw wide, its wings are spread on the side as it hangs onto the bucket.

Regal Cinemas

Another Ikran takes the spotlight in a bucket that uses the winged beast's body as its base. The popcorn then goes into a circular area that looks like the Na'vi's baskets.

The new line of merch also includes drink containers with Ikrans hanging off the top edge of the cup. They are made to resemble either wood or rock and feature flying banshees of different colors for each variation.

Regal Cinemas

Additionally, TikTok user @disney_hype_beast_80 shared a glimpse of the new Avatar 3 popcorn buckets being sold at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. These buckets appear to be smaller than the other Ikran ones, with the bucket part resembling the trees in which the Ikran make their nests.

El Capitan Theatre

On the side, a teal Ikran hangs over the edge, and other plastic versions of the animal seem to be included with the bucket. According to reports, this merchandise will cost $24.50.

El Capitan Theatre

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be the third movie in James Cameron's Avatar franchise. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, the story will pick up after Jake and Neytiri lose their son, Neteyam, before meeting an aggressive new tribe of fire-based Na'vi called the Ash People (one of four confirmed tribes in this franchise). Avatar: Fire and Ash will debut in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Will Avatar 3 Merchandise Add to Movie's Success?

Disney

After the first two movies in James Cameron's Avatar franchise, the expectation is that Fire and Ash will only add to the massive box office numbers. The first Avatar still stands as the highest-grossing movie in history ($2.92 billion), and Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $2.32 billion three years ago, ranking only behind the first movie and 2019's Avengers: Endgame on the all-time box office list.

This also marks the first time Avatar has gotten its own line of in-theater merchandise, a trend that has become more popular with each new movie over the last few years. With highlights like the viral sandworm bucket from Dune: Part 2 and the collectible Wolverine mask from Deadpool & Wolverine, Avatar 3's merchandising run should help boost the movie's success.

Coming with the longest movie in the franchise to date (3 hours, 15 minutes), Avatar: Fire and Ash will once again change the sci-fi genre with thrilling new action from multiple Na'vi tribes.