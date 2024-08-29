Regal’s 3 BeetleJuice Beetlejuice Popcorn Buckets (Release Date, Price & Details)

Regal is elevating the hype for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with the release of its new and stunning popcorn bucket.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the much-awaited sequel of the 1988 classic starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder as it brings back the titular bio-exorcist for more afterlife shenanigans. This time around, Lydia's (Ryder) rebellious and curious teenager, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), takes center stage.

In the weeks leading up to its release, new information about Beetlejuice 2's popcorn buckets and merchandise emerged online, building more anticipation for the Tim Burton-directed movie.

Regal's Beetlejuice 2 Popcorn Bucket: Everything We Know

Regal is set to release three variants of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn buckets.

The first one (via Regal) is The Sandworm Collectible Container inspired by the creature seen in the first movie. The popcorn bucket is shaped like a sandworm wrapped in a huge coil with its scary-looking head popping out.

In 1988's Beetlejuice, the sandworm is a creature that lives on Sandwormland and it preys upon unsuspecting paranormal beings who end up being trapped in the realm.

Another variant of the Beetlejuice 2 popcorn bucket is the Tombstone Collectible Container. The collectible is a mini replica of Beetlejuice's tombstone, complete with the true spelling of the bio-exorcist's name (Betelguese) and skeletons on top.

Regal's third and final variant of Beetlejuice 2's popcorn bucket is based on the movie's Handbook for the Recently Deceased.

In the first movie, the said handbook serves as a guide given by the afterlife to those who initially died. It was used by Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) Maitland in the film.

A post from Reddit shared that a Regal employee confirmed that the aforementioned popcorn buckets will go on sale this Friday, August 30.

As for the popcorn buckets' price, it is still unknown, but past bucket prices from Regal have ranged from $23.95 to $45.99 for the novelty ones with custom designs.

Alien: Romulus specimen popcorn bucket is priced at $36.95 while Deadpool & Wolverine's Babypool cup and bucket combo has a price tag of $45.99.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's Ghost Trap popcorn bucket is priced at $24.95.

Based on past prices, it's likely the Beetlejuice 2 popcorn buckets will fall somewhere in this range.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to premiere in theaters on September 6.

