Major movie chains like AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are putting their stamp on the upcoming Alien: Romulus release with some stunning themed popcorn buckets.

The latest entry into the long-running sci-fi horror franchise is hopping on the branded snack container train, following in the footsteps of Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine.

This recent trend sees major blockbuster movies stepping up their branded popcorn bucket game, putting together these viral (and at times weirdly suggestive) plastic vessels for fans to put their snacks in.

Alien Romulus: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

AMC

AMC's exclusive Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket is a flashy callback to one of the franchise's most terrifying and iconic moments.

This less-than-subtle sci-fi souvenir is a regular aluminum popcorn bucket with the franchise's iconic Facehugger attached to the side, seemingly sucking the life out of one's salty snacks.

AMC

Thankfully, fans will not have to worry about the bloodthirsty Alien spawn jumping from the bucket and claiming their face as its own, but they will have to worry about getting out to theaters to grab this special novelty snack-sharing vessel.

The AMC Alien popcorn bucket will be available when Alien: Romulus arrives in theatres on Friday, August 16 for $28.99 and it even comes with a large popcorn to boot.

[ Alien: Romulus Announces Its 6 Main Actors ]

Alien Romulus: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark

For fans that have ever wanted to reclaim the horrors brought upon them by Alien's terrifying Xenomorphs, then this is the popcorn bucket for them.

Cinemark customers can pick up the Xenomorph head popcorn bucket, molded after the franchise's iconic movie monster.

This bucket shares the same oblong alien head as the Xenomorph, with its shiver-inducing eyeless face, gnashing teeth, and all.

Thanks to a flippable lid, popcorn is stored in the back of the head. This is one of the few buckets on this recent trend to do away with the traditional cylindrical form factor. It doubles as a vessel for salty snacks and a stellar mantle-worth collectible.

No release details for this Cinemark bucket have been revealed, but it should be available at participating chains on or slightly before the film's release.

Alien Romulus: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket & Collectibles

Regal Movies

Regal Movies has a similarly terrifying Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket to CInemark's; however, this one is slightly different.

The Regal popcorn bucket (as revealed on Instagram) is also modeled after the Xenomorph head, but its maw is gaped open and adorned with the alien being's iconic teeth-baring tongue.

It also bears the shape of a more traditional popcorn bucket (as opposed to the unique form factor of the Cinemark one). This bucket has a more cylinder base that makes up the neck of the creature, leaving ample room for the viewer's movie snack of choice.

Its release date is also unknown, but it will likely become available on the Regal online store closer to the movie's release.

Regal Movies

Also part of Regal's offering will be the Facehugger collectible. While not a popcorn bucket, this small plastic statuette features the franchise's Facehugger alien larva gripping a plastic green veil.

The Facehugger collectible was teased to be released sometime in August.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on Friday, August 16.

Read more about the Alien franchise:

Alien: Romulus Gets Unsurprising Rating

Alien Romulus: First Plot Details Get Officially Revealed by Studio

Is Alien Vs. Predator 3: Retribution Real or Fake? New Movie Speculation Explained