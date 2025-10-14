Predator Badlands Reveals Regal & Cinemark Popcorn Bucket

Two collectible popcorn buckets from Cinemark and Regal were revealed for the upcoming Predator: Badlands movie. Over the last few years, the hottest trend in movie marketing has been the movie-themed popcorn container. These bespoke vessels have taken many shapes, including the faces of iconic superheroes (Deadpool & Wolverine), the gaping maw of a sandworm (Dune: Part Two), and even a candy-pink 1950s Corvette (Barbie).

Predator: Badlands will hop on the collectible popcorn bucket train with at least two new snack containers debuting alongside the upcoming film. Theater chains Cinemark and Regal unveiled their popcorn bucket offerings for the latest entry into the long-standing sci-fi franchise, each being a reskin of the other.

Regal

The pair of buckets is based on the iconic Predator drop ship, which has a top that flips up to be filled with the owner's salty snack of choice.

The Regal bucket is light tan-brown and has a gold-masked Predator figure standing off its port side.

Regal

Meanwhile, the Cinemark offering is light gray and features a Predator figure, although this one sports a silver helmet and a blue cape.

Cinemark

Both ship-themed buckets will be available on Friday, November 7, to coincide with the release of Predator: Badlands. A specific price for the Regal bucket has not yet been listed, but Cinemark's will be available for $39.95 with an XL popcorn.

Predator: Badlands is the latest Predator movie from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. The new film stars Elle Fanning as a marooned Waylend Yutani robot, who joins forces with one of the franchise's central Predators to survive on the aliens' terrifying home planet.

Predicting the Rest of the Predator: Badlands Popcorn Bucket Lineup

Cinemark and Regal have now revealed their Predator: Badlands popcorn buckets, so the next most pressing question will almost surely be what the rest of the movie's collectible snack container lineup will look like.

AMC is still waiting in the wings, likely harboring a Badlands bucket of its own. After last year's Alien: Romulus came to theaters with some epic snacking vessels, Predator must step up if it wants to keep in line with its biggest on-screen rival.

One of Romulus' most viral buckets was modeled after the franchise's central alien villain, the Xenomorph. So, it would not be all that surprising if Badlands were to get a similar bucket in the shape of the iconic Predator helmet.

This could give fans a fun way to honor their love of the series at the theater while also providing them with a trophy of sorts featuring a masked Yautja.

Beyond that, fans can expect the typical metal movie poster bucket, which has also been popular in recent years. This showcases the movie's poster art on the side, along with some bespoke drinking cups at each of the major theater chains.