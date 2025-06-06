Predator: Killer of Killers co-director Joshua Wassung confirmed whether Predators can time travel in the franchise lore. The subject matter is relevant, given how Killer of Killers sees three different heroes from three eras in history brought together simultaneously in the future to duke it out on an alien planet for the Predator's amusement.

While there are apparent signs of cryogenesis being used, many fans have always wondered if Predators have access to technology that lets them travel through space and time. After all, they seem to be everywhere across the timeline, with strangely long lifespans.

Wassung (who also recently addressed that Alien Easter egg) spoke with The Direct's Russ Milheim in an exclusive interview, where he revealed that he "can answer" the big time travel question "with confidence" while also commenting on a potential sequel. Predator: Killer of Killers is streaming on Hulu.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Predator: Killer of Killers.

Can Predators Time Travel? Killer of Killers Co-Director Gives Legit Answer

"That I Can Answer With Confidence..."

The Direct: "The three heroes are captured and thrust into an arena in the future in the last act of the film. And this presented a big question, at least for me, and just the franchise lore that I just wanted to point blank ask: Do Predators officially have the ability to time travel?"

Joshua Wassung: Good question. I can answer that. That I can answer with confidence: They do not have the ability to time travel. So each of [the survivors], and you can see when you watch the movie, [they are] frozen. So, these characters are frozen in storage. They're on ice, and they're, in some cases, hundreds, if not over 1,000 years. And then it just happens to be on this day they were selected, and then they were opened up and thrown into it right now.

Have There Been Discussions for Predator: Killer of Killers 2?

Dan Trachtenberg Needs to Finish Predator: Badlands First

Predator: Killer of Killers ends with two of the film's heroes (the WWII fighter pilot and wounded ninja) escaping in a Predator spaceship. But what might happen next for these characters—could this animated adventure get a sequel?

The Direct: "The ending of the film does suggest that this is only the beginning for this story. Have there been any discussions to continue telling the tale of these survivors lost out of their time?"

Joshua Wassung: Well, of course, everyone is so excited. We all fell in love with the characters. I fell in love with these characters so much. We'd love to imagine what happens to these characters next. But also, we'd love to imagine what other historical eras would be cool to explore. But honestly, 'Predator: Badlands' is a huge movie. It's a huge movie. So Dan [Trachtenberg] is like, I mean, he's working, toiling away. I can tell you, he was at the screening and literally went back to work. Keep working on it. I'm not even kidding. It actually happened the other day. So, he's got so much work to do on that, we just really only need to give him just a minute to finish that film. But then I'm sure, you know, we'll have more exciting discussions after that.

