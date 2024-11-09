Is a Prey 2 Movie Coming In 2024? New Sequel Speculation Explained

Speculation about a potential Prey 2 movie is percolating online as viewers wonder if the movie will be released in 2024.

Is the 2024 Prey 2 Movie Real?

Multiple Facebook posts teased the release of Prey 2, a hypothetical sequel to the hit 2022 prequel Prey, sometime in 2024.

One poster sees a Black woman swimming in a river as she tries to get away from a black-skinned monster, which is similar to the aliens seen in Prey and the Predator movies.

Facebook

Another poster shows off a similar scene as the first one, with a Black woman swimming away from a yellow-eyed monster baring its teeth in preparation to attack.

Facebook

Unfortunately, both of these posters can be verifiably certified as fake, as neither is an official piece of marketing from 20th Century Studios. As of writing, Prey 2 has not been officially confirmed for development, and there are no rumors about it coming to fruition.

This is also far from the only time this movie has been rumored, as a fake movie poster for a film titled Prey: No Man's Land went viral in April.

Will a Prey 2 Ever Release?

While a sequel to 2022's Prey has not been officially greenlit, there are plenty of reports indicating where Prey 2 stands in terms of being made.

Deadline reported in February that Prey director Dan Trachtenberg had signed with 20th Century Studios to write and direct a new Predator standalone film titled Badlands. While this is not necessarily a direct sequel to Prey, it appears to be set within the same Predator universe as Trachtenberg returns to this expansive world.

There are no actors confirmed for the cast as of writing, but it is set for release on November 7, 2025. There are also no confirmed story details for its plot.

Considering this, it seems unlikely that a true Prey 2 will be released, but the franchise as a whole shows no signs of slowing down for Disney and 20th Century Studios

Prey is streaming on Hulu, as are the other movies in the Predator franchise.