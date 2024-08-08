While the Borderlands movie is finally on the big screen, it seems to have landed with a whimper, not a thud, but at least moviegoers will have some exciting popcorn buckets to collect from their local AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters.

The Rotten Tomatoes score, at the time of writing on opening day, sits at a measly 3% from critics. And box office projections do not appear much brighter, forecasting a $10-15 million opening on a $120 million budget (via World of Reel).

Borderlands: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

AMC

The Borderlands popcorn bucket available from AMC is arguably the centerpiece of the line-up, being shaped and designed like the iconic Claptrap.

Claptrap is often considered the comic relief mascot of the Borderlands franchise and is fittingly voiced in the live-action adaptation by comedy legend Jack Black.

The bucket boasts the familiar Claptrap design with its white and yellow coating, glowing blue eye, mechanical arms, and wheelbase. Although Claptrap can be found perched on a chunk of rock, aiding in standing up this popcorn bucket.

This Borderlands bucket is available in AMC theaters now for $39.99, excluding tax. A press release shared with The Direct notes how the "concession vessel was a crowd favorite at this year’s Comic-Con:"

“A very similar version of this collectible concession vessel was a crowd favorite at this year’s Comic-Con. It has articulating arms and sells for $39.99+tax, and includes a large popcorn.”

Borderlands: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark

Cinemark has a much more simple offering for Borderlands popcorn lovers with two vibrant tins inspired by the word of Pandora.

The two tins are available from the Cinemark website and come as a combo package offering for $14.99, each with a 130 oz capacity.

Both designs boast the Borderlands logo, with one showcasing a unique graffitied aesthetic on a white background and the other featuring a vibrant explosion.

Borderlands: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket & Merch

Regal

Regal has another unique popcorn bucket to offer for Borderlands alongside an arsenal of other merchandise themed to several characters.

Headlining the line-up is a TNT detonator popcorn bucket with "boom" graffitied across the side in vibrant pink lettering.

Also available from Regal is a Tiny Tina water bottle themed around Ariana Greenblatt's character and a Claptrap character topper.

The TNT detonator popcorn bucket and Regal's other Borderlands merchandise are available now from participating chains.

Borderlands is playing in theaters now.

