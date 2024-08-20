As Coraline gets a 2024 theatrical re-release, fans now have a chance to get a brand-new collectible popcorn bucket and cup for the 2009 film from AMC Theatres.

Almost no craze has taken over movie theaters in 2024 like the popcorn bucket. From Dune: Part Two's near-NSFW sandworm buckets to Deadpool & Wolverine's definitely-NSFW Wolverine head-and-mouth buckets, nearly every major blockbuster has dived deep into the theatrical merchandise game.

Currently, along with the biggest 2024 movies, AMC Theatres is also hosting a re-release of 2009's Coraline, directed by Henry Selick and written by Neil Gaiman.

The story highlights a young girl who discovers a secret door hiding an alternate world, although people there try to keep her in that world forever.

Coraline Popcorn Buckets & Cup at AMC Theatres

As initially announced on August 7 in a short TikTok video, Regal Movies is selling collectible popcorn buckets and cups for the re-release of 2009's Coraline. The re-release hit theaters on August 15, which is close to when the merchandise became available for purchase at Regal, AMC, and Cinemark chains.

AMC

The popcorn bucket features the antagonistic circus mice carrying and beating drums, with multiple images of them scattered on the sides.

The cup features the movie's title card along with Dakota Fanning's Coraline and Robert Bailey Jr.'s Wybie Lovat in front of a fireplace

AMC

Another TikTok video from @horrorgroupie showed the merchandise in more detail, giving fans an up-close look at the new bucket and cup.

The cup is available for $8 USD while the bucket costs $15 USD.

Currently, they are only available in-store, meaning fans will have to check their local theater chain. It is unclear if or when they will be available for purchase via AMC's online marketplace.

These items are also already being resold by fans for insane prices after purchasing them in the theater. As shown by X (formerly Twitter) user @sourlittleme, some bundles are being listed for as much as $168 USD, more than 10 times the original price.

These popcorn buckets and cups will only be available while supplies last.

Coraline is currently playing in AMC Theatres chains, and it is available to purchase as a digital download on Amazon Prime Video.

