Fans will soon have the opportunity to buy a brand-new popcorn bucket celebrating Batman's anniversary at AMC Theatres, and it even lights up.

The popcorn bucket craze continues to dominate 2024 thanks to collectible items commemorating the releases of major blockbusters like Dune: Part Two, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Even re-released movies like Coraline are jumping on the bandwagon as the 2009 film got its own collectible cup and popcorn bucket, albeit a little toned down compared to other items.

AMC's New Collectible Batman Popcorn Bucket

Starting on Wednesday, August 28, AMC Theatres will begin selling a new Batman popcorn bucket, which is called the Batman 85th Popcorn Collectible Concession Vessel (CCV).

This comes alongside a re-release of 2022's The Batman, which will include a sneak peek at The Penguin, the movie's official spin-off series being released on Sunday, September 8.

AMC

The popcorn bucket is a near-prop quality Bat Signal popcorn bucket that can light up with the classic Bat signal. Along with a large popcorn, the set will be available for purchase on its own for $34.99 USD plus tax.

Also available will be a 32-ounce drink cup with images of the Batmobile that "morph and move" on the cup itself. The cup by itself will cost $11.99 USD plus tax.

Additionally, fans can purchase the popcorn bucket and collectible cut as a bundle for $44.99 plus tax.

An AMC Theaters official press release gives more details on the special screening of 2022's The Batman re-release and the new bat-signal popcorn bucket:

"On Aug. 28, as the world celebrates Batman’s 85th anniversary, AMC Theatre’s Batman 85th Popcorn Collectible Concession Vessel (CCV) beckons the Caped Crusader with a near prop quality 85-ounce light-up Bat Signal popcorn bucket (comes with a large popcorn for $34.99+tax) — and a 32-ounce lenticular (the images morph and move) drink cup with lid that comes with a large drink for $11.99+tax, while supplies last. Guests can bundle them together for $44.99+tax. Select AMC Theatres will be showing 2022’s 'The Batman' in Dolby Cinema at AMC, as well as a sneak peek of the HBO® Original series 'The Penguin.'"

