Best Alien: Romulus Popcorn Buckets Ranked & How To Buy Each

Here are our official rankings of the various Alien: Romulus popcorn buckets and which theaters they're being sold at.

Dune: Part Two began the great popcorn bucket war of 2024 with its sandworm design that led many viewers' minds straight to the gutter.

Then, Marvel Studios looked to capitalize on the money-making snack vessel with a hilarious Deadpool & Wolverine bucket that features Wolverine's signature mask and Logan's agape mouth (amidst a handful of other collectibles).

Now, it's time for 20th Century Fox to get into the buttery action, featuring a variety of xenomorph-inspired options to go along with Alien: Romulus.

Romulus Popcorn Buckets Ranked

4.) AMC Facehugger Popcorn Bucket

AMC Theaters

AMC's exclusive bucket features a regular aluminum design with a striking addition: a plastic Facehugger model attached to the side.

The Facehugger, a nod to one of the franchise's most iconic creatures, seems to be latched onto the bucket, adding a dramatic sci-fi flair.

However, it comes in last on The Direct's rankings as the bucket itself is a generic black aluminum vessel that could be used as the base for any film's promotion.

This bucket will be available on Friday, August 16, priced at $28.99, and includes a large popcorn.

3.) Cinemark Xenomorph Head Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark

Cinemark's offering is a bucket modeled after the Xenomorph's head, capturing the creature’s menacing features with its eyeless face and sharp teeth.

This unique bucket has a flippable lid, allowing popcorn to be stored in the back of the Xenomorph head. It departs from the traditional cylindrical shape, making it both a functional snack container and a collectible piece.

This popcorn bucket isn't ranked higher due to a superior version of the same idea being available. However, plenty of fans will enjoy using this xenomorph to snack during opening weekend.

This Alien vessel will be available on Friday, August 16, priced at $25, and includes a large refillable popcorn.

2.) Regal Green Facehugger Collectible

Regal Cinemas

One of Regal's new Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket is a premium, glowing canister shaped like a Weyland Industries experiment container, complete with green lights and a small Facehugger on the outside.

Its unique balance of highlighting the famous Alien creature and the high-quality construction and lasting value makes it a top popcorn bucket. Priced at $34.99, the bucket also doubles as a display case for Alien action figures.

Fans can purchase this bucket at Regal theaters starting Friday, August 16, though it may also become available online by the movie's opening weekend.

Creative Alien Romulus fans have even used this popcorn bucket as a display case for their Alien merch!

1.) Regal Xenomorph Head Popcorn Bucket

Regal Cinemas

Regal's top bucket also features the Xenomorph head but with a slightly different design from Cinemark. The bucket's maw is open, showcasing the alien’s iconic, teeth-baring tongue.

Unlike Cinemark's version, Regal’s bucket has a more traditional cylindrical base, providing ample space for popcorn. Also priced at $34.99, releasing on the opening day of the film, The Direct believes this is the best Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket.

