Regal's Alien Romulus Popcorn Bucket Outshines Competition, How To Buy

A new popcorn bucket for Alien: Romulus is on its way to the Regal theater chain, and it has a notable new feature that outshines the competition.

There are already two other major popcorn bucket designs for Alien: Romulus that fans might have their eyes on. Cinemark's is a full Xenomorph head that fans can stuff with popcorn, while AMC's is a classic tin with a plastic facehugger wrapped around it.

The popularity of premium popcorn buckets as whole has skyrocketed in the last year. Dune 2's iconic sandworm one pushed that trend on an upward trajectory, as did Deadpool & Wolverine's multiple buckets.

Here's Where to Buy Regal's New Shining Alien: Romulus Popcorn Bucket

Regal has a new popcorn bucket for Alien: Romulus, and it is glowing in a literal sense.

The premium piece is in the shape of a Weyland Industries experiment canister, which is where the popcorn goes, that lights up with green lights.

On the outside is a small facehugger scurrying away to its freedom.

Regal

As Reddit user @PimpRobot818 discovered, this popcorn bucket also makes for a great display case for anyone with Alien action figures.

Regal

The bucket will be priced at $34.99––but where can fans buy this bright popcorn-holding canister?

Well, for those seeing the movie at a Regal theater, chains should have them in stock for fans in attendance.

While it is not available as of writing on the Regal website, in theory, it should become available for purchase by the movie's opening weekend (starting on Friday, August 16).

If you are looking for the full array of Alien Romulus popcorn bucket options, from AMC, Cinemark, and more from Regal, check them all out here!

Is Regal's Alien: Romulus Popcorn Bucket a Smart Choice?

There's one key flaw to Regal's Alien: Romulus popcorn bucket, despite how cool it is: it glows.

That means that audiences will be stuck in movie theaters with green glowing canisters littered throughout their view. And, since each bucket comes with batteries, everyone who gets one will probably be turning them on.

There could be plenty of complaints from those in the crowd who don't purchase this bucket. What makes it more ironic is that out of all movies, Alien: Romulus is one that is meant to be watched in the dark.

And given the positive praise for the film, which is currently sitting at an 80% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, hopefully, those theaters will be packed.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on Friday, August 16.

Read more about other fancy popcorn buckets here:

Borderlands Movie Popcorn Buckets: Where to Buy & When They’ll Release (AMC, Cinemark & Regal)

Despicable Me 4 Minions Popcorn Buckets from AMC & Cinemark: Where to Buy Them

Inside Out 2 Popcorn Buckets from AMC & Regal: Where to Buy Core Memory & Angry Buckets