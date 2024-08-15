Alien: Romulus Cast, Characters, & Actors (Photos)

Alien: Romulus' cast is headlined by stars from notable projects such as Madame Web, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Industry.

The latest entry in the Alien franchise takes place in between 1979's Alien and 1986's Aliens. It revolves around a ragtag group of young space colonizers in a heist gone wrong inside an abandoned space station after the emergence of the Xenomorphs.

Every Main Cast Member of Alien: Romulus

Cailee Spaeny - Rain

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny brings the franchise's new protagonist, Rain, to life in Alien: Romulus.

Rain is a young miner who wants to leave Jackson's mining colony alongside her brother, Andy, and head to Yvaga III. However, her transport request is denied.

Desperate to get off the planet, Rain agrees to join Tyler's crew in retrieving highly graded cryo chambers in an abandoned space station, but what they discover are facehuggers and a hive of Xenomorphs instead.

Rain, armed with her bravery, leads the crew in the clash against the Xenomorphs, using her wit and skill to outlast their extraterrestrial enemies.

Spaeny is best known for playing roles in Pacific Rim: Uprising, Priscilla, and Civil War.

David Jonsson - Andy

David Jonsson

David Jonsson stars as Andy, Rain's brother who is an android tasked to protect his sister and do what's best for her no matter what.

As a synthetic, Andy becomes useful in accessing a good chunk of the space station's control using the module from an incapacitated android aboard the location.

Doing this temporarily makes Andy an android who is loyal to the company (aka Weyland-Yutani Corporation), meaning that his prime directive is to do whatever is necessary to bring the creature back into the colony even if it means abandoning his crew.

Jonsson's most recognizable role is playing Gus Sackey in Industry. The actor also appeared in Deep State, Endeavour, and Murder Is Easy.

Isabela Merced - Kay

Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced is part of Alien: Romulus' cast as Kay. She is Tyler's sister and Rain's close friend who is pregnant.

Kay being pregnant is vital to the story after she later becomes the host of a human-Xenomorph hybrid in the movie's final battle.

Merced has many notable credits which include roles in Madame Web, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Rosaline. She is also set to star in more projects like Superman and HBO's The Last of Us Season 2.

Archie Renaux - Tyler

Archie Renaux

Archie Renaux joins the world of Alien: Romulus as Tyler.

Tyler is the leader of his own crew who wants to steal the highly regulated equipment stashed in the Renaissance space station. He also has feelings for Rain.

Renaux is known for his roles in Morbius, Voyagers, and Shadow and Bone.

Spike Fearn - Bjorn

Spike Fearn

Bjorn (played by Spike Fearn) is another member of Tyler's crew who is annoying due to his pure hatred toward synthetics. His hatred affects his dynamic with Rain and Andy.

It is also implied in the movie that Bjorn is the father of Kay's baby.

Fearn previously appeared in The Batman, Aftersun, and Tell Me Everything.

Aileen Wu - Navarro

Aileen Wu

Aileen Wu stars as Navarro, the crew's pilot and tech expert who is close to Bjorn.

She becomes the first victim of the facehuggers in the movie as shown in the trailer.

Alien: Romulus is Wu's first major acting credit.

Rosie Ede - WY Officer

Rosie Ede

Rosie Ede appears in a minor capacity as a Weyland-Yutani officer in the early moments of the movie.

She is the one who denies Rain's request for transport to Yvaga III.

Ede can be seen in The Flash, Finding Neverland, and House of the Dragon.

Robert Bobroczkyi - Offspring Hybrid

Robert Bobroczkyi & Xenomorph hybrid

Robert Bobroczkyi makes an appearance as the actor behind the terrifying offspring hybrid that emerges in the final part of the movie.

The offspring is a mix between a Xenomorph and a human that resembles a Slenderman-like figure.

Bobroczkyi is a Romanian basketball player who stands at 7 feet and 7 inches. He retired from basketball in 2022.

Trevor Newlin - Xenomorph

Trevor Newlin & Xenomorph

Trevor Newlin is the actor who brings the Xenomorphs to life in Alien: Romulus.

Newlin's other credits include The Hands and Film Detectives.

Annemarie Griggs - Voice of Mu/Th/Ur

MU/TH/UR

Annemarie Griggs provides the voice of Mu/Th/Ur, the AI mainframe of the Renaissance space station.

Griggs also served as the visual effects producer of Alien: Romulus. His other credits include Deadpool, Birds of Prey, and Underwater.

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters worldwide.

