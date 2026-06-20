Star Wars Reveals Jedi Life Was Even Worse Than We Thought After Anakin Skywalker Became Darth Vader

The Star Wars world shifted when Anakin Skywalker turned to the Sith, but Maul - Shadow Lord proved just how much. After serving as a loyal Padawan and then Jedi Knight in the prequel trilogy, Revenge of the Sith saw Anakin Skywalker embrace his dark side and become Darth Sidious' apprentice, the unrecognizable Darth Vader. Vader helped enact Order 66, which eradicated every known Jedi around the galaxy and forced the rest to go into hiding.

Darth Vader's emergence and Order 66 were a turning point in the Jedi's history, and the new Disney+ series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, revealed how tough life was for those who survived. Episode 1 of Maul - Shadow Lord introduces audiences to Devon and her master, Eeko-Dio Daki. The two are survivors of Order 66 who have been hiding out on Janix. But with Jedi hunted and shunned throughout the galaxy, life has not been easy for them.

The first episode shows Master Daki eyeing a vendor's fruit, prompting his apprentice to note that he is hungry. Devon suggests that the vendor won't miss it, but Daki stays true to his principles: "I told you already, we do not steal." Devon reveals, "I'm tired of begging," but Daki says they should instead rely on the kindness of strangers. However, the moment after this reveals Daki's misguidedness, as he politely asks a stranger for help, only to be ignored.

Disney+

This moment proves how difficult it's been for Jedi to survive post-Order 66, with the master apprentice duo finding it hard to access even basic necessities, like food. Reduced to beggars on the street, Devon and Master Daki also don't have access to a permanent home, and their fear of being caught by the Empire makes it difficult, nigh impossible, to get jobs.

Maul - Shadow Lord reveals the daily struggles of the Jedi in the Empire's world. Not only are they constantly living in fear of being hunted by the Sith or its Inquisitors, but they can barely make ends meet. While some, like Master Daki, still cling to their beliefs and teachings, this situation makes it difficult for many to stay true to their faith.

Still, the pressures put on the Jedi to survive in the aftermath of Order 66 are enough, in some cases, to make them compromise their ethics.

In a subsequent scene, Devon is shown trying to do what is necessary to survive, even if it means disobeying her master. She steals the food but is caught soon after. Where it appears Devon would much rather attack or make an escape attempt using her Jedi skills, her Master reminds her they can't afford to draw attention. So Devon must silently go along with her arrest instead, which she is clearly unhappy about and is one of the first inklings of her turn to the dark side.

Later in Maul - Shadow Lord, Daki and Devon must put their hatred for Maul aside in order to team up and escape the Empire on Janix. While Maul is untrustworthy and still a Sith, even after his outcasting, he bears the same grudge against the Empire as Devon and Daki do. This puts them somewhat on the same side, even if their methods differ. While it's against everything in their nature to partner with a Sith, Devon and Daki know they have to do it to survive.

Disney+

The realities of life for Jedi post-Order 66 are shown in several Star Wars stories. In the Jedi: Fallen Order games, Cal Kestis is living his life in hiding, working as a scrapper on the junkyard planet, Bracca. After using his force skills to save a colleague, he becomes a target of the Empire and is forced to go on the run. Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars Rebels was another survivor of Order 66, forced to live his life on the run. Even Obi-Wan Kenobi adopts the life of a hermit, living in a cave and changing his name in order to avoid the Empire's detection.

Life for the Jedi was phenomenally different after Anakin Skywalker became a Sith, but Maul - Shadow Lord shows the realities of just how tough day-to-day life is for those who survived the purge.

Jedi Life Before Darth Vader

Lucasfilm

The realities of life after the prequel trilogy are only made more stark when compared to what Jedi life was like before Order 66.

Before the great purge, the Jedi were a widespread and respected organization of warriors. The High Republic era (500-100 BBY) is known for being the time when the Jedi Order was at its peak, and as a result, there was peace and prosperity throughout the galaxy.

Even in the prequel trilogy, the Jedi Order is still revered and respected, with the Jedi Council and its Knights working in tandem with the Republic to ensure peace. The Jedi had thriving temples, with a lineup of fledgling padawans, knights, and masters upholding the teachings of the sacred order. They were honored as diplomats and treated with respect. Never did they need to worry about basic survival needs like food or shelter, as their status ensured they were provided for.

Instead, it was the Sith who operated from the shadows, hiding from the Jedi in fear of being discovered. While the Sith were of a much smaller number, thanks to the Rule of Two, it only took one master and one apprentice to cripple the Jedi Order and raise the Galactic Empire. The day that Anakin Skywalker forsook the Jedi was also the day he condemned them to a life of destitution.