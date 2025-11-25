Star Wars Just Retconned Palpatine's 'Rule of Two' 26 Years Later

In a new update to the Star Wars canon, the star-faring franchise retconned Emperor Palpatine's Rule of Two. The Rule of Two was introduced as a Sith edict in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, described as a mandate by the Dark Side Order, in which there were only ever meant to be two Sith Lords (a master and an apprentice) at any given time.

"Always two there are. A master and an apprentice," the Jedi master Yoda revealed 26 years ago in 1999's The Phantom Menace, introducing audiences to the mysterious Sith concept. At the time, it was assumed this was introduced by the ancient Sith, Darth Bane, to prevent infighting amongst the Sith; however, that no longer seems to be the case.

The newly released Star Wars book, Master of Evil by Adam Christopher, added new context to the Rule of Two, retconning the reason for the clandestine directive for the first time in the franchise.

In the book's Dark Side-focused story, which centers on Darth Vader's dark journey between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, fans get a deep dive into the Rule of Two. "The power of the dark side is the truth, but it is not a truth to be shared," Christopher writes, adding that "The master's strength and power come from the anger and fear of his apprentice," which is why the rule exists:

"The power of the dark side is the truth, but it is not a truth to be shared. Its secrets are to be gathered, hoarded, kept for the self. That is how it is meant to be. The master’s strength and power come from the anger and fear of his apprentice. The master uses that power, absorbing the resentment, fueling the fire, focusing his power and his grip on the dark side. It is the apprentice that makes the master, not the master the apprentice."

Yes, the rule exists actually to fuel the Sith master and has nothing to do with the internal politics of the Sith Order. It is this cycle of anger and resentment between the Master and Apprentice that powers the Master and creates a stronger bond between the Dark Side user and the Dark Side itself.

As fans know, power within the Dark Side is derived from anger, hate, suffering, and fear. So, if one can create a perpetual bond with another forged from these negative feelings, their power within the Dark Side will only grow stronger. This was last seen in Disney+'s The Acolyte, as the villainous Qimir sought what he called 'The Power of Two,' using the Jedi Osha to fuel his Dark Side powers.

Master of Evil is available in bookstores worldwide. The new book from Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith author Adam Christopher recounts Darth Vader's exploration of the Dark Side after the fall of the Republic, as he descends into the deep recesses of the Sith way.

Does the New Rule of Two Retcon Make Sense in the Star Wars Universe?

One must be cautious when redefining any aspect of the Star Wars universe. A Star Wars retcon is a big deal, as it has to deal with nearly 50 years of storytelling, making sure everything lines up within the planet-hopping universe.

There have been instances of this not making sense for fans (look at some of what Andor did during its two-season run); however, this Rule of Two change does not look as though it will have the sort of divisive response one would expect from such a massive change to the galaxy far, far away.

Yes, Master of Evil changes a core tenet of the Star Wars universe, but it almost makes it better. Previously, fans had to fill in the blank for why the Rule of Two existed, coming up with the fact that it was likely done to prevent infighting within the Sith Order, but that was not the case.

This new information suggests an almost parasite-like relationship between the Sith Master and Apprentice, with the Master feeding off the fear, anger, and hate of the Apprentice.

If there were more than just one Apprentice, then those concentrated feelings may not be as powerful, as the Master would have a harder time asserting its dominance over more than one protege. By having just one, the Master can keep their foot on the neck of the Apprentice, ensuring the most potent of these negative feelings will be present for them to feed on.