Darth Vader Just Killed His 12th Jedi In Official Star Wars Canon

Darth Vader finally returned on-screen in 2026 to kill off another major Jedi Master to establish his dominance in the galaxy far, far away. Since his transformation and fall to the Dark Side during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Darth Vader has been responsible for killing over a dozen Jedi Knights, systematically hunting down and eliminating the survivors from Order 66 (aka the Great Purge).

From seasoned Masters and Council members to Padawans, many of these deaths were shockingly brutal, often delivered with cold precision or overwhelming fury. These kills didn't just eliminate the last remnants of the Jedi Order, but they also cemented Vader's reputation as one of the most terrifying and powerful Sith Lords the galaxy had ever seen.

Maul: Shadow Lord's Season 1 finale brought back Darth Vader in the most brutal way possible by showcasing his act of killing Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki, which further pushed Devon Izara to embrace the Dark Side of the Force. Daki serves as the 12th Jedi Master Darth Vader killed in Star Wars canon, joining the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cere Junda, and Shaak-Ti.

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Vader fought against the uneasy alliance between Maul, Daki, and Devon, but he proved to be too much for the trio as he exerted minimal effort during the clash.

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As Vader gained the upper hand, Maul decided to make a calculated betrayal by allowing Daki to fight Vader alone, seeing it as the only way to push Devon to accept him as her new master. Vader quickly overpowered Daki, defeating him in combat and ultimately impaling him through the chest with his lightsaber.

Daki's tragic death in Maul: Shadow Lord underscored Vader's status as an unstoppable force. The character's demise removes a core moral anchor for Devon, pushing her further to embrace Maul's teachings and toward her eventual turn toward the Dark Side (and possibly serving as the Disney-era version of Darth Talon).

Every Major Jedi Killed by Darth Vader In Star Wars Canon

Obi-Wan Kenobi

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Project: Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Star Wars: A New Hope delivered the final confrontation between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader on the first Death Star.

After seeing Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa reunited for the first time, Obi-Wan deliberately allowed Vader to strike him down with a lightsaber blow to the chest, sacrificing himself so that the pair of siblings, Han Solo, and Chewbacca could escape from Imperial forces.

While his death was devastating, Obi-Wan ultimately became one with the Force, laying the groundwork for his eventual return as a Force ghost to guide Luke in his Jedi training.

Mace Windu (Assist Kill)

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Project: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

During the confrontation in Emperor Palpatine's office in Revenge of the Sith, Anakin (who has yet to transform into Darth Vader) prevented Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) from killing Palpatine by slicing off his hand with his lightsaber. Anakin did this because he believed that Palpatine must stand trial for his crimes instead of being outright killed.

However, Anakin's act allowed Palpatine to blast Mace with his Force lightning, hurling him out of the window to his apparent death. Anakin's direct involvement sealed Mace's tragic fate in the film, and this served as a turning point for his eventual turn into the powerful Sith Lord.

Shaak-Ti

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Project: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

While Shaak Ti died several times in Star Wars lore, the Togruta Jedi Master's death in Revenge of the Sith was considered canon even though it was shown in a deleted scene. Anakin (who has fully turned into Darth Vader) stabbed Shaak Ti in the back, dying instantly in the Jedi Temple.

This sequence was also shown in the LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game and in Yoda's vision at one point in The Clone Wars.

Jocasta Nu

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Project: Darth Vader (2017) #10

Jocasta Nu served as the Jedi Chief Librarian, who had access to the Jedi Archives. Jocasta survived Order 66, secretly training new Jedi via holocrons. However, in Darth Vader (2017) #10, Emperor Palpatine ordered Vader and the Grand Inquisitor to hunt her down and capture her alive because he deemed her knowledge of the Jedi Archives would prove useful to the Galactic Empire.

While Jocasta managed to put up a good fight against Vader and the Grand Inquisitor, Jocasta mocked Vader by telling the stormtroopers aboard the ship that they are "taking orders from a Jedi" while also pointing out that Vader is Anakin Skywalker.

Vader would then throw every single one of his troopers out of the ship, blame Jocasta for their deaths, and ultimately kill her to preserve the secret about his true identity.

Eeth Koth

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Project: Darth Vader #19 (2018)

Eeth Koth was a former Jedi Council member who also survived Order 66 and decided to start a family on a remote planet. In 2018's Darth Vader #19, Vader and a pair of Inquisitors managed to track him down, leading to a brutal clash.

What complicated things were that Vader arrived just as Koth's wife, Mira, was giving birth. Koth tried to distract Vader to allow Mira to escape, but things didn't end well after Vader sent the Inquisitors to secure the newborn as part of Project Harvester.

Koth put up a valiant fight against Darth Vader, but he was distracted by his daughter's capture, which allowed the Sith Lord to slash him on the back with his lightsaber, ultimately killing him.

Cin Drallig

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Project: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Cin Drallig served as the Jedi Temple battlemaster and lightsaber instructor, making his final stand against Anakin Skywalker (as Darth Vader) in the Temple during Operation: Knightfall. Drallig put up a valiant effort against Anakin, but he was eventually overwhelmed and impaled via a lightsaber throw.

Ferren Barr

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Project: Darth Vader (2017)

As another Order 66 survivor, Ferren Barr escaped into exile, but couldn't fathom what the Empire was doing to the galaxy. This led Barr to plan to undermine Emperor Palpatine's rule by using his position as an advisor to King Lee-Char to orchestrate a conflict between the Empire and the Mon Calamari monarchy.

Barr eventually confronted Vader one-on-one in the Royal Command Bunker during the Imperial invasion of Dac City. Barr tried his best to overpower Vader, but he was tragically slain in battle. Barr's death was quite devastating because it also allowed the Empire to place Mon Cala under military occupation, with King Lee-Char taken prisoner by Vader.

Kirak Infil'a

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Project: Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli's Darth Vader #4

Kirak Infil'a took the Barash Vow as a way to isolate himself from the Order to focus on the Force following his survival from Order 66. Emperor Palpatine challenged Darth Vader to hunt Infil'a down to earn his Sith lightsaber.

Inflia'a proved to be a worthy adversary against Vader after he managed to beat the Sith Lord easily during their first battle by outsmarting him and shattering his body by hurling him off a cliff.

Vader didn't take the defeat lightly, putting an entire village at risk upon his return to render Infil'a helpless. Vader eventually threw Infil'a to his death, allowing him to take his Kyber crystal and corrupted it to transform it to its vengeful red form.

Bene

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Project: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Another fallen victim during Anakin Skywalker's vicious turn as Darth Vader in Revenge of the Sith was a human female Jedi Padawan named Bene.

She fought Vader alongside Cin Drallig and Whie Malreaux in the Jedi Temple. The hologram showed that Vader strangled her while fighting Drallig with one hand.

Whie Malreaux

Project: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Another Jedi Padawan who perished at the hands of a newly turned Darth Vader in Revenge of the Sith was Whie Malreaux, who was fighting alongside Bene and Cin Drallig during the midst of Operation: Knightfall.

Cere Junda

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Project: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cere Junda was a former Jedi Knight who served as Cal Kestis' mentor in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

While she managed to survive an earlier encounter with Darth Vader on Nur during the events of Fallen Order, Junda wasn't lucky the second time around because she tragically died during her second clash with Vader after she was impaled by his lightsaber.

Junda died in Cal Kestis's arms, but she did find peace by finally letting go of her fears.

BONUS: The Younglings in Revenge of the Sith

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During the same Jedi Temple purge, Anakin Skywalker (as Darth Vader) slaughtered a group of younglings to further cement his turn to the Dark Side. What made it even more heartbreaking was the fact that the younglings believed that Anakin had arrived to help them, only for them to be brutally slain in cold blood.