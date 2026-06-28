'Maul: Shadow Lord' Season 2 Will Reunite 2 of Star Wars' Best Characters

The second season of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is set to reunite two incredible characters from the galaxy far, far away. The new Lucasfilm animated series takes place in the aftermath of Revenge of the Sith, as the ex-Sith Lord, Darth Maul, attempts to rebuild his criminal empire in the wake of the Galactic Empire's takeover. The first season of Maul - Shadow Lord was incredibly well-received when it debuted on Disney+ in April 2026, and a Season 2 is already in the works.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord not only brought back the intriguing character of Darth Maul (voiced by Sam Witwer) from The Phantom Menace, but it also paired him with Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon), a conflicted young Jedi apprentice, forced on the run. Under the mentorship of her master, Eeko-Dio Daki (Dennis Haysbert), Devon has learned to follow the Jedi principles, but in the wake of Order 66, she started to reconsider her future throughout Season 1.

Encountering Darth Maul was a turning point for Devon, as she became tempted by his teachings, ultimately succumbing to the Dark Side and agreeing to train as his apprentice in the season finale.

Devon's voice actor, Gideon Adlon, revealed to Star Wars.com that Maul and Devon's team-up will continue into Season 2, particularly given how things were left between them in Season 1. Adlon shared that Devon turning to Maul is "something she needs to do," and in the wake of Master Daki's death at the hands of Darth Vader, Maul is "the safest option for her at this point:"

"It’s something that she needs to do, and also I think she doesn’t have anywhere to go. Even though he is who he is, Maul feels like the safest option for her at this point.”

This sets up an intriguing dynamic between Devon and Maul heading into Season 2, as even though Devon has agreed to be the crime lord's apprentice, it's because she "doesn't have anywhere to go," rather than out of any sense of loyalty.

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Adlon delved further into Maul and Devon's relationship, sharing that "Devon related to Maul in a way that she wasn't able to relate to Daki," adding that "she does find a father figure in Maul." Adlon said that the true nature of Maul and Devon's relationship is "something I'm trying to figure out with her:"

“Devon related to Maul in a way that she wasn’t able to relate to Daki or people in the Jedi Order. Even though they never say it, she does find a father figure in Maul. It’s not love. It’s something I’m trying to figure out with her. And I will.”

Devon and Master Daki's fraught relationship was clear from the outset of Maul - Shadow Lord, as Devon was shown being willing to steal food in order to feed her starving Master, while he frowned upon it and insisted they rely on the kindness of strangers for their survival instead.

After being held captive by Maul, Devon slowly succumbed to the temptation of the way of life he was offering through the Dark Side, and in the wake of Order 66, in which the Jedi were constantly persecuted, Devon didn't have much to lose by abandoning her Jedi ways and choosing to fight back instead.

Adding to the intrigue is that Maul may be a criminal, but he is also opposed to the Empire, particularly his ex-Master, Darth Sidious. This means he and Devon have the same enemy, even if they approach it from different sides.

Maul's tactics eventually worked when the group faced the Inquisitors and Darth Vader, forcing them to work together to survive. The nail was manipulated into the coffin by Maul in the end, after he allowed Master Daki to be killed in a fight by Darth Vader, knowing it would leave Devon mentorless, angry, and vulnerable to the Dark Side.

While Darth Maul was already one of the most intriguing characters in Star Wars lore, pairing him with a new apprentice like Devon Izala sets them up to have one of the most important dynamics in Star Wars right now, and it will only get more interesting in Season 2.

Devon and Maul's Dynamic Will Only Get Better in Season 2

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The push and pull between Devon and Maul in Maul - Shadow Lord Season 1 made for one of the best relationships in the show, but with how things were left in the finale, it's only poised to get better in Season 2.

Many suspect that Devon will go on to become Maul's notable apprentice, Darth Talon, from Star Wars lore, but how she'll get there remains to be seen, and that sets up a very intriguing premise for Maul - Shadow Lord to explore.

As Adlon outlines, there's no love between Maul and Devon right now; it's more of a begrudging trust, with Maul playing on the fact that Devon wants revenge for Master Daki's death. When Devon learns that Maul had a hand in it, that could rupture their relationship.

However, the fact that Devon sees something of a father figure in Maul adds another interesting layer to their dynamic, and he stands to fill the void left by Daki, particularly by appealing to Devon's true nature. By the time the truth comes out about Daki, Devon may be too far down the path to care.

The nature of the Jedi vs. Sith conflict and the relationship between Sith Lords and their apprentices are among Star Wars' most intriguing aspects. Maul - Shadow Lord is playing right into that, which makes Maul and Devon two of the most fascinating characters operating in Star Wars right now.