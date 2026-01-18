All 12 DC Movies on James Gunn's Upcoming Slate, Ranked By Box Office Potential

A wide variety of DC films are being planned by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, some with much higher box office prospects than others. The new regime at DC isn't afraid of taking on projects that have lower budgets and, thereby, lower commercial potential. Even with those smaller projects being greenlit, that doesn't mean DC doesn't have some big-hitters to try and compete with Marvel over the next decade.

It seems like Gunn and his partner Peter Safran are aligning the new DCU film slate to feature big-budget tentpoles, starring the likes of Batman and Superman, while also mixing in more idea-driven projects like Mike Flanagan's Clayface.

So far, the new DCU has released a single film in theaters: Superman. Despite not lighting the global box office on fire ($616.7 million), Superman was a major financial win for Warner Bros., generating an estimated $125 million in profit.

It's safe to say that the studio saw the film as a hit, as Gunn quickly wrote and is beginning to shoot a sequel next spring, Man of Tomorrow, introducing the sinister Brainiac to the DCU.

For fans, it seems some of the upcoming DC films are well thought-out, while others are in a state of limbo. That will greatly impact the box office projections for some films, especially when considering that not all of these 12 will ever hit theaters. This list also doesn't factor in the possibility of Netflix eventually minimizing DC theatrical windows, if the company's purchase of Warner Bros. does go through.

Upcoming DC Movies Ranked By Box Office Potential

The Batman Part 2

Warner Bros.

Release Date: October 1, 2027

Global Box Office Estimate: $750 million - $1 billion

In order to follow the money at DC, one must follow the Batman. DC's most valuable character is unquestionably the Dark Knight, serving as a box office tentpole for Warner Bros. since 1989.

Fast-forward several iterations later to 2022, when Robert Pattinson took on the mantle under the guidance of director Matt Reeves, and WB was treated again to a healthy $772.2 million globally.

After five and a half years, fans will likely be dying to find out what happens next to Battinson, especially with former Marvel star Scarlett Johansson joining the cast. The last Batman film to gross $1 billion was The Dark Knight Rises. Could the Caped Crusader get back to such heights 15 years later?

The Brave and The Bold

DC Comics

Release Date: N/A

Global Box Office Estimate: $600-$900 million

The issue with predicting its box office optics is that the status of The Brave and the Bold remains largely fluid, with many core elements of the DCU's Batman still undecided.

Andy Muschietti remains attached to direct, but the film has no release date, no completed script, and no casting announcements, keeping development in an early and somewhat opaque stage.

While the movie was initially pitched as a story centered on Bruce Wayne fighting alongside his son Damian Wayne, it's unclear whether that father-son dynamic will remain the foundation of the final narrative.

The other major question is whether or not audiences will accept two Batmen having films concurrently with each other, in separate universes. Until a script is finalized, virtually every significant aspect of The Brave and the Bold, including its core concept, remains uncertain.

Man of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Release Date: July 9, 2027

Global Box Office Estimate: $600-$800 million

The first true sequel of the DCU, Man of Tomorrow, promises to bring Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) together to take on a greater battle: Brainiac.

Written and directed by Gunn once again, this is a safe direction to take the DCU in the summer of 2027. It should outperform Superman, but ceiling expectations should be tempered, especially when factoring in the performance (or lack thereof) internationally for its 2025 predecessor.

Wonder Woman

DC Comics

Release Date: N/A

Global Box Office Estimate: $500-$800 million

Despite not being introduced yet, DC Studios is reportedly fast-tracking a Wonder Woman reboot scripted by Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira.

In addition, recent casting reports for Man of Tomorrow have fueled speculation that Diana could make an early DCU appearance, though nothing has been confirmed.

Gunn has repeatedly stressed that Wonder Woman will not be cast until a script is finalized, but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen soon. Whoever takes over as DC's leading woman will fill the shoes left behind by Gal Gadot, who helped make 2017's Wonder Woman $822.9 million, one of the DCEU's greatest success stories.

Teen Titans

DC Comics

Release Date: N/A

Global Box Office Estimate: $400-$600 million

Despite some big-time box office potential, Teen Titans remains one of the most uncertain projects in the DCU. Gunn has clarified that no finished Teen Titans script exists and that writer Ana Nogueira was redirected to focus on the Wonder Woman reboot.

If this film is ever made, it could be a major box office draw, especially when factoring in the Batman-adjacent lead with Robin or Nightwing. It would also build off the (presumed) future success of Brave and the Bold, fleshing out a vibrant DCU world. Given the love for the early 2000s cartoon, this could be a juggernaut if all the parts and pieces fall perfectly into place.

Supergirl

DC Studios

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Global Box Office Estimate: $475-$525 million

After being introduced in Superman, Milly Alcock is back for her own film, directed by Greg Gillespie in Supergirl, soaring into theaters next summer.

Taking a step back and looking at the entire 2026 box office landscape, DC's Supergirl is a wild card. While it doesn't seem conceivable that it'll make as much as Superman, there's no reason to think it will flop, especially given the fond reception of the first new DCU film and the love for the comic book it's based on.

Right now, it seems Supergirl will land somewhere between the DCEU's Wonder Woman and Birds of Prey, but that's a wide gap in commercial success. Similar to Superman, don't be surprised if a sequel is greenlit quickly if DC has another hit on their hands.

Bane & Deathstroke

DC Comics

Release Date: N/A

Global Box Office Estimate: $300-$500 million

The Deathstroke & Bane crossover movie is one of the most mysterious upcoming DC projects, with no story or casting details revealed so far. What has moved forward is the script, as writer Matthew Orton has reportedly submitted a draft for Gunn to review.

From a box office perspective, the project is especially intriguing because it centers on two of Batman's most iconic villains, positioning it squarely within the eventual Bat-centric corner of the DCU.

Dynamic Duo

DC Comics

Release Date: June 30, 2028

Global Box Office Estimate: $200-$300 million

Dynamic Duo is one of DC Studios' most unusual upcoming projects, set to release on June 30, 2028, and already debuting footage more than two and a half years early.

Developed with Swaybox Studios, the film will blend stop-motion, CGI, and high-end puppetry, a unique aesthetic that could put this film in a Spider-Verse-like category.

The story is expected to follow Dick Grayson and Jason Todd as they team up as the Robins in Gotham. If Batman gets confirmed to be part of the film, that would help its overall commercial potential.

The Authority

DC Comics

Release Date: N/A

Global Box Office Estimate: $250-$350 million

The prospects for The Authority movie are increasingly uncertain, with the project now firmly in development limbo. Gunn has openly acknowledged that integrating the WildStorm-based team into the main DC Universe has been difficult, pushing the film to the "back burner" with no script progress, cast, director, or release window in sight.

Since the movie may never move forward at all, predicting its box office potential is nearly impossible at this stage, and it looks bleak.

Clayface

DC Comics.

Release Date: September 11, 2026

Global Box Office Estimate: $200-$250 million

DC Studios' Clayface is the first unconventional entry in Gunn's DCU: an R-rated body-horror film centered on the iconic Batman villain rather than a traditional superhero.

Clayface carries a modest budget of around $40 million, dramatically lower than most modern comic book movies, which greatly lowers its financial risk. That lean price tag gives the film strong box office optics, as it won't need blockbuster numbers to turn a profit.

With horror successes often outperforming expectations at relatively low costs, Clayface could become a rare example of an R-rated comic book movie succeeding by being smaller, scarier, and creatively distinct.

Swamp Thing

DC Comics

Release Date: N/A

Global Box Office Estimate: $100-$200 million

Swamp Thing is another quiet and uncertain DC project, with development having stalled largely due to director James Mangold's packed schedule.

The patience displayed by Gunn and DC Studios has resulted in little visible progress, causing the trail on the project to run cold.

Despite Mangold being a respected and successful director, there's not much to latch onto when it comes to Swamp Thing's box office prospects. It also seems like Clayface has taken its spot as the DCU's low-budget, grounded horror entry.

Sgt. Rock

DC Comics

Release Date: N/A

Global Box Office Estimate: $115-$175 million

Sgt. Rock is currently in a state of creative uncertainty following the departure of director Luca Guadagnino. Colin Farrell, who had been attached to star in the World War II-set flick, has confirmed the script was "fantastic" but admits he has no clarity on the project's current status.

The movie is undergoing a creative overhaul, likely requiring a new writer and director, leaving Farrell's involvement uncertain. It's easy to see the route where this film will never be made, but even if it is, there's no promise of commercial success.