James Gunn Explains Why This Original DCU Movie Is Now Taking So Long

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn explained why one original DCU movie from Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters is taking so long to develop. A new era of the DC Universe began with Creature Commandos on the small screen and the David Corenswet-led Superman in theaters, and the next chapter is promising with a loaded lineup that includes Peacemaker Season 2, Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface.

While these projects are thriving in the development and production stages, one movie has been in limbo: The Authority. Initially viewed by fans as DC's answer to The Boys due to its composition of aggressive heroes, there was a lot of promise for The Authority, especially after Gunn admitted that it was a "passion project" of his. However, Gunn offered a disappointing update about The Authority that could hint at a grim fate for the project's DCU future.

Speaking with The New Blerd Order during Peacemaker Season 2's red carpet premiere, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked about Static Shock's inclusion in the DCU, and his answer shifted to The Authority's current status.

While admitting that Static Shock's debut all boils down to how they can seamlessly incorporate the character into the DCU, Gunn admitted that developing The Authority has been "a little bit of a challenge" because integrating within the DCU "has been a difficult thing to do:"

"It’s all about integrating him with the DC Universe because he’s not a character that’s traditionally part of the DC Universe. So it’s kind of like 'The Authority.' So, like, 'The Authority’s been a little bit of a challenge simply because integrating [them] with the DCU has been a difficult thing to do, and the same thing is true of the Static Shock. Hopefully, we’ll figure out a way to do that."

It's worth noting that the characters introduced in The Authority originated from WildStorm comics, while Static Shock came from Milestone Comics.

This isn't the first time that Gunn was open about the challenge of bringing The Authority to the big screen. During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn simply laughed when The Authority was mentioned and he didn't provide an update then, leading fans to wonder if the project was canceled.

Meanwhile, during a special press event held by DC Studios in February 2025, Gunn shared that The Authority's script "has had a harder time coming along," confirming that "it's a little bit more on the back burner right now."

Given Gunn's updates, The Authority has no official release timeframe with no cast or director attached.

What The Authority's 'Delay' Means for the DCU's Future

DC Studios

Superman introduced Angela Spica (aka The Engineer) on the big screen as one of the chief villains, marking the first member of The Authority to make its live-action debut. However, it seems that the character's successful debut was not enough to build momentum for the movie because it couldn't necessarily solve the complex behind-the-scenes issues of The Authority.

Gunn's admission that it is "difficult" to get the ground running for The Authority is a necessary first step in acknowledging the problem, and it provides some clarity to the loyal DCU fans who have been anticipating the project.

The delay behind The Authority's development could be a blessing in disguise because it shows that DC Studios is being cautious in developing projects that are half-baked. If they decide to move forward with it and it didn’t translate well on-screen, then it could have major repercussions for the franchise.

At the end of the day, Gunn’s top priority is ensuring quality in the plethora of DCU projects, and he has all the time in the world to develop The Authority and help make the best script possible for the project.