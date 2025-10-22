James Gunn recently revealed that he is in the process of working on four different projects for the DCU, and those projects are everything from TV shows to movies, and everything from animation to live-action. The DCU is finally up and running. With the release of Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2, fans have been given a proper introduction to Gunn's vision for the franchise, and, luckily, many more projects are already on the way.

James Gunn has made it clear that he will not be writing or directing every single entry in the DCU, but he is still overseeing the entire franchise, so he is involved in some way with every project. More than one future release has already been given a release date, such as Clayface (September 11, 2026) and Supergirl (June 26, 2026). However, those aren't the only projects Gunn is actively involved with, as the DCU mastermind recently commented on some others he is working on at the moment.

In an interview with BobaTalks (shared via YouTube), DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn pulled back the curtain on some of the daily tasks he deals with regarding the DCU. Particularly, he named four upcoming titles that he is actively working on, whether it be reading scripts, writing drafts, or managing cuts of films that will be released soon.

All 4 DCU Projects James Gunn is Actively Working On

Man of Tomorrow

DC

In the recent interview, Gunn devoted a lot of time to speaking about Man of Tomorrow. He mentioned how "excited" he is about that movie, and even revealed that, on the day the interview occurred, he would be completing his fourth draft of the script.

"Being able to work on 'Man of Tomorrow,' like, I'm finishing my fourth draft today. I'm excited by it..."

The DC Studios head also admitted that the Man of Tomorrow movie was always one that he "wanted to do" in the franchise, but bringing it into the fold "depended on certain things." Gunn didn't reveal what those "certain things" were, but he specifically noted how much he "[loves] the character of Lex Luthor," and teased that the movie will explore how Lex and Superman are "the same and different" simultaneously:

"I always kind of wanted to do this, but it also depended on certain things. I love the character of Lex Luthor, and so I think being able to get into him a little more, as well as, again, Superman a bit more, and their relationship and the way they're the same and different is exciting to me."

No major information has come out about Man of Tomorrow's story yet, but some comic images were shared by Gunn, Superman actor David Corenswet, and Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult that may have been intentionally hinting at what fans could expect.

Right now, Man of Tomorrow has a release date set for July 27, 2027. It is expected to go intro production sometime in 2026 after the script is finalized.

Creature Commandos Season 2

DC Studios

Creature Commandos Season 2 is another upcoming DCU project Gunn mentioned by name during the interview. He didn't give away any specific details regarding the upcoming installment of the animated series, but did simply say that he is in possession of some scripts that he had been "going over" prior to the interview:

"I was going over 'Creature Commando' scripts this morning."

Since the announcement that Creature Commandos would be receiving another season, updates have been scarce. Rick Flag Sr. actor Frank Grillo gave an update on the status of Season 2 recently, but he simply revealed that episode scripts were still being written, meaning that it is still a ways off.

However, it is worth noting that, in the past, Gunn teased that more superheroes will be appearing in Season 2, which is something many fans will be excited to see.

Mister Miracle

DC

Unlike the other upcoming projects that Gunn talked about, Mister Miracle will not be set in the main continuity of the DCU. Instead, it will fall under the DC Elseworlds umbrella, joining projects like The Batman and My Adventures With Superman.

Mister Miracle will be another animated series like My Adventures With Superman. The series will follow a comic story of the same name, and will apparently feature five extremely powerful characters from the world of DC (spoiler alert: one of them is Darkseid).

Similarly to the way he talked about Creature Commandos Season 2, Gunn didn't reveal much about Mister Miracle. The only tidbit of information he gave about it was that he had been sent a script to read through, but it sounded like he hadn't had a chance to get around to it just yet:

"I've got a 'Mister Miracle' script on my desk I have to deal with."

As time progresses and Gunn gets a bit more breathing room, fans should learn more about Mister Miracle.

Supergirl

DC Studios

Supergirl is the next film that will be released within the DCU. It will star House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as the titular character and is expected to adapt the Woman of Tomorrow comic book storyline.

The upcoming Supergirl movie already has a release date of June 26, 2026. However, production on the flick is already finished, and actually has been done for quite some time (specifically, it wrapped filming in May 2025).

In the interview, Gunn revealed that he has some cuts of Supergirl that he is trying to "[deal] with," meaning that the post-production process is seemingly coming along smoothly:

"I'm dealing with 'Supergirl' cuts and all that stuff."

Gunn looking at Supergirl cuts also indicates that the marketing campaign for the movie could begin sometime in the near future. If that is the case, it likely won't be too long before an official teaser is released for Supergirl, as well as official images (even though one official image was already unveiled by DC).