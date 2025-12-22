James Gunn May Prevent His New Wonder Woman Actress From Possessing 2 Physical Traits (Report)

DC Studios' latest superhero casting call has convinced fans that co-CEO James Gunn is casting Wonder Woman and is looking for two key qualities. After two movies starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman was arguably the biggest Justice League hero omitted from James Gunn's original Chapter 1 slate. However, DC Studios is fast-tracking a Wonder Woman reboot based on a script from Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira. Just as Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El first appeared in this summer's Superman before Supergirl arrives in 2026, some fans think Diana of Themyscira is getting the same treatment in Man of Tomorrow.

A recent report from Nexus Point News stated that James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is looking to cast a "new female hero," who is described as being "in her late twenties and having an edge to her."

Furthermore, the request for "taller actresses" to play the hero, "described as being a warrior and having a strong physique, has led many to speculate that Gunn is casting Wonder Woman for his 2027 blockbuster.

It's worth noting that there has been nothing to suggest up until now that Wonder Woman will make her DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow. While this description certainly matches the Justice League founder to a tee, Nexus Point News also speculates Big Barda, Starfire, or Black Canary may be contenders.

This would make being a "taller actress" with a "strong physique" among the key qualities in the casting, thus preventing the actress from being average or shrt height as well as average or petite build.

Furthermore, the successful star would need to be in her late 20s (slightly younger than 32-year-old David Corenswet and 31-year-old Aaron Pierre) and able to bring that warrior-like edge to the table.

Gunn commented on Wonder Woman's DCU casting earlier in the year, noting how he "[doesn't] think extreme height is the most important factor" in finding the right actress to replace Gad Gadot as the Amazonian princess.

"I don't think extreme height is the most important factor in casting WW. That's all I said earlier as well. I never said I didn't feel good about her being taller than Superman - I just said that would never be what I considered most important in her casting."

Having been clear that height would "never" be the defining factor in casting the Justice League icon, he also shut down claims that whoever is cast must be taller than the DCU's Batman or Superman, as she often is in comics. Gunn pondered how he wouldn't know where to find "an accomplished and talented actress 6’5" who could match Superman star David Corenswet.

The DCU boss made it clear on Threads in July that they are "not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished." While that script could be Ana Nogueira's in-the-works Wonder Woman reboot, it could also be Man of Tomorrow, which Gunn didn't finish the first draft of until September.

Why Would Wonder Woman Appear in Superman 2?

DC

As Brainiac was just revealed as Man of Tomorrow's villain and is preparing to start casting, news on the 2027 blockbuster looks to be heating up. Fans can likely expect to learn more info, including castings for Brainiac and this mystery female hero, in the coming months before filming begins in April 2026.

All signs are certainly pointing toward Wonder Woman joining the DCU in Man of Tomorrow, and her involvement would make plenty of sense, given that Brainiac would pose a global threat to all, including the people of Themyscira.

As the Wonder Woman reboot is being fast-tracked at DC Studios, it's easy to see it being released in 2028, the year after Man of Tomorrow and The Batman: Part 2. Gunn may wish to cast the Amazonian icon slightly ahead of time for a minor role in his movie, allowing him to be more involved in choosing a major DCU star-to-be.

If James Gunn were to introduce Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow, he would be copying a somewhat controversial decision from Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman. The filmmaker received mixed reactions to debuting Gal Gadot's hero in the Man of Steel sequel, and Gunn may be risking similar backlash if he brings Wonder Woman into the fold with his Superman follow-up.