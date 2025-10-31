The Batman Star Breaks Silence On Almost Joining James Gunn’s DCU (But It Could Still Happen)

Colin Farrell has become one of the most celebrated figures in modern DC cinema for his transformative, Golden Globe-nominated performance as Oswald Oz Cobblepot/The Penguin in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. While he is firmly entrenched in the standalone Elseworlds continuity, including his upcoming spin-off series, the actor has now broken his silence on a different, near-miss opportunity within James Gunn’s new DC Universe (DCU): the World War II epic, Sgt. Rock.

The actor’s comments confirm his deep involvement with the project and his high regard for the screenplay, even as the film’s status remains in flux following a recent creative shakeup.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Farrell was asked about the status of the Sgt. Rock film, which was previously set to be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. The conversation quickly shifted to the material itself, which Farrell confirmed was a "fantastic script." This marks the first time the actor has publicly addressed his strong attachment to the World War II epic:

Colin Farrell: "Not really. I totally get it, of course, why you'd ask the question. But not really, no. God, that was a fantastic script. I wonder what's happening to it."

DC Studios

Horowitz then mentioned the recent news that the project's director, Luca Guadagnino, was no longer attached, prompting Farrell to address his own status. The actor was candid about his lack of knowledge regarding the project's current fate, while still maintaining that the core story "has some wonderful stuff" in it and deserves to be made:

Colin Farrell: "I know nothing about it, brother. Yeah, I was gonna do it with Luca, and we spoke a couple of times, had some really nice chats, but I've no idea where it is now. But it should be made. It's really, really good. There's some wonderful stuff in it."

The version of Sgt. Rock that Farrell was attached to star in was a period piece set during World War II, scripted by Justin Kuritzkes, who frequently collaborates with Guadagnino. The film was expected to focus on the tough, battle-hardened infantry leader, Franklin John Rock (originally set to be played by Daniel Craig), and his legendary combat unit, Easy Company. Rumors suggested the plot would involve Rock and a French Resistance fighter attempting to secure the mystical artifact known as the Spear of Destiny before it fell into Nazi hands.

What This Means For the DCU and Sgt. Rock

DC Comics

Farrell’s comments on his previous casting and his director's exit provide the most clarity yet on the project's recent development, but its future remains ambiguous. The crucial takeaway for DCU fans is that the Sgt. Rock movie is still alive, but without its previous creative team. The project's delay and the quiet exit of the director came because DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn determined that the screenplay, despite being previously greenlit, was not meeting the required creative standard.

Gunn has maintained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the project is "still moving forward," but noted that "it wasn't exactly where I wanted it to be creatively", adding that "it needs to change a little bit." This confirms that the film is undergoing a creative overhaul, likely requiring a new writer and director. This scenario leaves the question of Colin Farrell’s potential involvement hanging in the balance. While the actor’s comments confirm he was on board for the version attached to Guadagnino, that specific iteration of the film is off the table.

Given his heavy investment in the Elseworlds continuity with The Penguin series and The Batman Part II, it is unclear if the acclaimed actor would be able to fit a newly rescheduled DCU project into his future commitments. Ultimately, Sgt. Rock remains a key figure in the DCU's future plans.

The core project just needs a new team and a revised script that meets the creative heads' vision before it moves into production. If this happens, fingers crossed, Colin could still be involved, given how passionate he is about the project.