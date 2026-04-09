MCU Fans Are Marking Their Calendars For April 16

The fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) should keep an eye on their feeds on April 16, as a wave of news about Avengers: Doomsday and possibly Avengers: Secret Wars is expected throughout the day. Marvel Studios has a strong history of showcasing its content during CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners and exhibitors. Marvel usually utilized the event to ramp up excitement for their projects and rebuild momentum for the MCU.

Disney's CinemaCon presentation is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, and is expected to include exclusive new footage from Avengers: Doomsday, shown privately to exhibitors. Detailed descriptions of the footage are likely to be shared that same day publicly, making April 16 the next major date for MCU fans eager for fresh updates on the upcoming crossover event.

Disney's presentation is scheduled to run from 2:30 to 4:30 pm PT, and it will be held at the Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

CinemaCon

While Marvel Studios skipped some CinemaCon events in past years, the studio returned in 2023, 2024, and 2025 to highlight several projects, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In 2023, Marvel Studios revealed footage from James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 while also playing the trailer for The Marvels to attendees.

Fast forward to 2024, Marvel Studios officially unveiled nine minutes of exclusive footage from Deadpool & Wolverine, and the first footage from Captain America: Brave New World, showing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross asking Sam Wilson to rebuild the Avengers.

CinemaCon 2025 showcased major reveals about the MCU, including the start of production on Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's confirmation of unannounced cast members, and a glimpse at The Fantastic Four: First Steps that confirmed Sue Storm's pregnancy in the movie. The presentation also revealed Val's evil plan in Thunderbolts* against Yelena and her team.

What To Expect In Marvel Studios' CinemaCon 2026 Presentation

Marvel Studios

At the center of Marvel Studios' CinemaCon presentation is Avengers: Doomsday, and it is expected that new footage, possibly a sizzle reel, will be showcased to attendees.

The first promotional footage of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom could also be unveiled here, especially after his absence in the four main teaser trailers shown at the end of 2025. An extended look at the aforementioned teasers could also be showcased.

There is also a slim chance that an announcement of new cast members for either Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars could take place at the event.

Given that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced the start of production on Doomsday at CinemaCon 2025, it's likely he will also provide an update on Secret Wars' filming and possibly the reshoots for the 2026 crossover event. Some have also theorized that developments about the MCU's Mutant Saga could also be unveiled.