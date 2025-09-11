Josh Gad Reveals How He Made Spaceballs 2 Finally Happen

Spaceballs 2 is officially greenlit, and fans now know how producer/star Josh Gad made the upcoming comedy sequel happen. Known as a legendary parody of Star Wars (which continues to bring new stories to this day), Spaceballs gained a massive following after its 1987 release. Now, the sequel to director/producer Mel Brooks' work is finally close to happening, largely thanks to one of the biggest names in comedy.

Actor Josh Gad shared his first public comments on the development of Spaceballs 2. In June 2025, Amazon MGM Studios shared the first official announcement for the Spaceballs sequel, which will follow up on one of Mel Brooks' most beloved and celebrated comedy/parody efforts. However, considering it will be released 40 years after its predecessor, the question is what made this movie a reality.

Speaking with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Gad recalled watching Mel Brooks' collection of movies with his daughter for the first time in 2022. Once they watched Spaceballs, she asked him if they could watch Part 2 after Mel Brooks' Yogurt said, "God willing, we’ll all meet again in Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money" in the movie. Gad explained how his daughter "assumed [that was] a promise that was kept," which was never fulfilled:

"Three years ago, I show my daughter the oeuvre of Mel Brooks, one of my favorite filmmakers of all-time, he's a genius…I show her a bunch of movies, we get to Spaceballs, and she goes, 'Can we watch Part 2?' And I said, 'There is no Part 2.' And she goes, 'Yeah, there is, he says it!' Because Mel Brooks, in the movie, says, 'God willing, we’ll all meet again in 'Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money.' So she assumed that's a promise that was kept. It wasn't."

After she asked why the sequel never happened, Gad shared that he "dreamt up the entire movie," which he revealed is also set to begin shooting at the end of September 2025, when he went to bed. He proceeded to call Mel Brooks and pitch him the idea, and according to Gad, Brooks told him, "Josh, I've been waiting 35 years for this phone call." While he could not divulge any story details, he told fans that they would love what he and Brooks have in store:

"She says, 'Well, why didn’t they do it?,' and I said, 'I don’t know.' And I don't know if you've ever had this experience, I went to bed that night, and I swear to God, I dreamt up the entire movie that we're about to start shooting in two weeks. And I called Mel Brooks because I'm a jackass who just picks up the phone and calls Mel Brooks, and I pitched him…I called him and I recorded him without his permission, and he said, after I pitched him, he said 'Josh, I've been waiting 35 years for this phone call.' And it was, I actually get emotional thinking about it. And I wish I could tell you anything about this movie, I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but if you are a fan of 'Spaceballs,' you’re gonna love 'Spaceballs 2.'"

Meyers even addressed how Brooks publicly stated that he had no previous interest in making a sequel, of which Gad was well aware. In the end, he expressed gratitude that he is "getting to do it while Mel is still with us," as Brooks celebrated his 99th birthday in June 2025:

"I knew that, and I honestly can’t believe we’re here, but more than anything, I’m so grateful that I’m getting to do it while Mel is still with us."

While Spaceballs 2's plot is still unknown, it will continue the story from the original film after Lone Starr, Princess Vespa, Barf, and the robotic Dot Matrix foiled President Skroob and Dark Helmet's plan to drain the air from Planet Druidia. The sequel's confirmed cast includes Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Mel Brooks, and Rick Moranis; it will also feature Keke Palmer as Destiny and Pullman's son, Lewis (known for his recent work in Thunderbolts*) as Starburst. Spaceballs 2 is expected to blast into theaters in 2027 and will start shooting in late September 2025.

What To Expect From Spaceballs 2

Amazon MGM Studios

While Spaceballs 2's plot is still unknown, fans expect the film to use any number of major sci-fi and action projects from the last 40 years as inspiration for jokes, gags, and references. After all, the initial announcement laid out almost two dozen landmark moments and movie franchises that have dominated the big and small screen since Spaceballs' debut (even referencing Robert Downey Jr.'s double dose of Marvel roles as Iron Man and Doctor Doom).

2027 will also mark a historic moment for this story, as the Spaceballs sequel will be released in the same year as Star Wars' next theatrical adventure, Starfighter (set to debut on May 28, 2027).

One of only a few confirmed facts for Spaceballs 2 is that Lewis Pullman will play a new character named Starburst, the son of Bill Pullman's Lone Starr and Daphne Zuniga's Princess Vespa. This film could take some inspiration from Han Solo and Ben Solo/Kylo Ren's relationship from Star Wars' sequel trilogy, but with Anakin Skywalker and Luke Skywalker's relationship available as well, nothing can be left off the table.

This will also be a landmark moment for Rick Moranis fans, as he will reprise his role as Dark Helmet for his first live-action movie appearance since 1997's Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. As of writing, the rest of the cast has yet to be revealed.

The Deadline report confirming Palmer and Lewis Pullman's casting noted that a select group who had not read the script yet described the movie as "A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film." While this may not give fans anything specific to dissect, Brooks and Gad are sure to break out every funny trick in their books to deliver a sequel that will satisfy longtime fans and newcomers alike.