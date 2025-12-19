New Spider-Man Brand New Day MJ Report Is Bad News For Peter Parker

The latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day report about Zendaya's Michelle "MJ" Jones spells trouble for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, making things more complicated for the web-slinging hero. Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending served as a reset for Peter after Doctor Strange's spell completely erased any memory of him as if he never existed. This meant that those closest to him, such as MJ and Ned, would not be able to remember him and their time together. No Way Home's final moments revealed that Peter tried to tell everything to MJ, but he chose not to move forward with the decision to embrace his fresh start. And now, it seems that Peter would regret that move because of a new Marvel report.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared that a casting call he posted in May 2025 regarding Marvel Studios' search for a Harris Dickinson-type actor for a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day was for MJ's new boyfriend in the movie.

This report serves as bad news for Peter Parker because it will continue his worst nightmare that began in Spider-Man: No Way Home, considering that he can't do anything about the fact that MJ has a new romantic interest. This revelation holds a deeper meaning than fans realize, as it explains why Peter chooses to be more active as Spider-Man rather than making an effort to regain his life as Peter Parker.

This could also hint at why Spider-Man 4 has a darker tone than its predecessors, with Peter embracing his more ruthless side as a way to escape his guilt and anger toward MJ's new relationship.

In August 2025, a previous report claimed that MJ would have an important role in Brand New Day, but the catch was that she would not have a lot of screen time. Despite the low amount of scenes, this new report about MJ's new boyfriend, however, hints at a crucial storyline for the MCU character that advances the plot for both her and Peter.

Joining Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a stellar cast that already includes their longtime co-star Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and MCU newcomer Sadie Sink. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is set to arrive in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Who Is MJ's Boyfriend In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

There are a plethora of possibilities regarding the identity of MJ's new boyfriend in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there's a strong chance that this character will have an important MCU future.

Some have already speculated that the MCU's version of Harry Osborn could finally be introduced in the upcoming Spider-Man film, and the character's arrival would definitely send shockwaves through the rest of the franchise. However, this may seem far-fetched at this stage, especially after No Way Home established that Oscorp has yet to exist in Earth-616.

Others have theorized that John Jameson, the son of J Jonah Jameson, could come into play, but it risks repeating the same storyline of MJ and John's engagement from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. Still, there's also a chance that MJ's boyfriend is simply a new character who has no ties to Marvel Comics.

Whatever the case, the mystery surrounding the identity of MJ's boyfriend in Spider-Man: Brand New Day adds intrigue to the upcoming MCU entry, which means more hype for the project.