Disney+ Finally Adds 1 Marvel Section That It Should've Added Years Ago

Disney+ made some changes, adding one Marvel section that it should've featured years ago. Since the Disney-owned streamer's launch in 2019, Marvel has been one of the brands that has buoyed the platform. Simply put, Disney+ has what other streamers do not: the MCU. However, despite being one of the streaming hub's biggest names, some continually argue that the platform does not do a good enough job of spotlighting that.

That is all about to change, though, as Disney+ introduced a new look that better highlights the Marvel brand. This dynamic redesign will affect more than just the streamer's super-powered titles, overhauling the platform's look, feel, and overall user experience.

Disney+

The new Disney+ experience will feature a carousel of sections for users to browse, focusing on some of Disney's most popular names, which include the MCU.

Now, front and center will be an easy-to-access themed section for the platform's Marvel titles. This red-branded content block sports some of the newest titles to come to the franchise (i.e., Marvel Zombies, Thunderbolts*, and eventually Fantastic Four: First Steps).

Disney+

The update will also include sections devoted to new releases of Walt Disney Studios titles, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

This is a stark contrast to the current Disney+ experience, which simply features a series of tiles at the top of its app of these big-name brands, with no indication of what is new and notable.

Disney+

Other changes coming as part of this overhaul include a rebranding of Star content outside the U.S., bringing the Hulu brand to the platform worldwide, and a 'For You' tab that will curate a collection of titles based on a user's viewing history.

These changes are planned to come into effect as of Wednesday, October 8.

Why Is Disney+ Changing Its Marvel Experience?

While Disney+ has had big names like Marvel and Star Wars since its launch, one of the common complaints about the platform has been that it does not do a good enough job of showcasing those brands.

The streamer features a revolving carousel at the top of the app, with its newest tentpole titles taking center stage. Still, if something fell off that, it has been hard for general audiences to discover what is new and notable in a big franchise like the MCU.

This change enhances the overall user experience, making it immediately clear what you, the user, should focus on when associated with your favorite brands.

It remains unclear, but it would not be surprising if this new overhaul also came with bespoke home pages for each brand—such as Marvel—when clicked upon. This could open up a whole new Marvel-themed page, showcasing the timeline order, most popular titles, and trailers for upcoming content in the interconnected comic book canon.

While the current Disney+ Marvel page has some of those features, these often open up into an indiscernible wall of titles, not exactly making it clear what is essential within the franchise at any given moment.

Hopefully, these new changes will make that experience a bit more accessible for the everyday Disney+ user, perhaps resulting in a more engaged subscriber base than ever before.