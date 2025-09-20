MCU: The 6 Upcoming Disney+ Shows Confirmed for Phase 6

Over half a dozen shows are on the way for the MCU as part of Phase 6 on Disney+. While Marvel Studios had a light year of releases in 2024, the franchise hopes to push out a more regular wave of content in theaters and on Disney+ for the foreseeable future. This is confirmed to continue in Phase 6, as Marvel hopes to close out the sometimes controversial Multiverse Saga with a bang.

Six Disney+ shows are confirmed to be released on Disney+ as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate in the coming one to two years. While this new Phase is light on volume on the theatrical side, it will conclude with two of the biggest movies in MCU history: 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Amidst those premieres, Disney and Marvel have plans for dozens of high-profile individual characters to get their time in the streaming spotlight.

Every Disney+ Show Confirmed for MCU's Phase 6

Eyes of Wakanda (Released)

Marvel Animation

The first Disney+ show released as part of Phase 6 was the animated Eyes of Wakanda, giving fans a look back at Wakanda's long history in the shadows. Featuring a historic time jump over the course of three millennia, the show highlights Wakanda's warriors and spies (known as the Hatut Zaraze) as they travel across the world searching for lost vibranium artifacts to recover and return home.

While Eyes of Wakanda does not directly connect with other Black Panther stories, it is still regarded as canon in the greater MCU. It likely will not have much of a concrete tie to other major events in Phase 6, but it may enhance future stories told in movies like the upcoming Black Panther 3.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

A second animated project will help kick off Marvel Studios' Phase 6 in Marvel Zombies, the franchise's newest R-rated project on Disney+. Spinning off from the Season 1 zombie episode of What If...?, this series will highlight a team of MCU heroes taking on a zombie apocalypse, including many of Earth's Mightiest Heroes being turned undead.

Dozens of classic MCU characters will be included in Zombies' cast, led by efforts from Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova). While the story is canon to the greater multiverse due to its connection to What If...?, it likely will not have much of an impact on Earth-616.

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

The MCU's final live-action project of 2025 will be Wonder Man, introducing the Hollywood-based actor-turned-hero to Marvel's journey for the first time. Produced by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, the show will highlight a Hollywood stuntman/actor hoping to make it big in cinema before adjusting to a new life with superpowers.

Starring Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, the series will also include Sir Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, Arian Moayed's DODC Agent Cleary, Demetrius Grosse's Grim Reaper, and Ed Harris' Neal Saroyan. The show is set to be released in December 2025, but fans are waiting to see the first full Wonder Man trailer. This story will be fully integrated into Earth-616, but Simon Williams' future after Wonder Man is still a mystery.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

After finally coming back to the greater MCU in 2025, Daredevil: Born Again will be back for a second season of action in 2026. The story will pick up with Matt Murdock after Martial Law is enacted in New York City, with Mayor Wilson Fisk hoping to stamp out superheroes and vigilantes by any means necessary.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Jon Bernthal will reprise their roles, and Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter is set to rejoin the MCU in Season 2 for the first time since her days on Netflix ended in 2019. Plot details have not been detailed in full as of writing. Season 2 is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2026 and will continue the story laid out in the main MCU timeline.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man became a surprise hit in Phase 5, ranking as one of the highest-rated projects in the Multiverse Saga's second Phase. This show gives fans an alternate-reality look at Peter Parker's origin story, highlighting his journey toward becoming the definitive version of the web-slinger and developing new relationships along the way.

Starring Hudson Thames (Spider-Man), Grace Song (Nico Minoru), and Colman Domingo (Norman Osborn), Season 2 is expected to continue Peter Parker's path as a superhero while introducing a new swarm of villains. He is also expected to interact with his father, who was confirmed to be in prison at the end of Season 1. Just like Season 1, this season exists in a reality outside of Earth-616, not having much, if any, impact on the main MCU timeline. The new season will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

The MCU's animation trend will continue in Phase 6 with a second season of X-Men '97, Marvel Studios' highest-rated project of Phase 5. Continuing the story that started in X-Men: The Animated Series, Season 2 will pick up from the time-travel cliffhanger that closed off Season 1, which left the team of mutants split up in different timelines across the multiverse.

Behind over a dozen returning X-Men and villains, the mutants will have to reunite in their own timeline after being blasted into both the past and the future. While the new season does not have a specific release date as of writing, it is expected to begin streaming in 2026. Like Marvel Zombies and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, this series exists in a universe apart from Earth-616 but is still regarded as canon to the greater MCU.

Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

Vision Quest will be the final chapter in a three-part adventure that started with WandaVision in 2021 and Agatha All Along in 2024. The story will center on Paul Bettany's White Vision after regaining the original Vision's memory, hoping to rediscover himself and his true purpose by going back to his roots.

Along with Bettany, Vision Quest will feature an all-star cast of actors, including James Spader's Ultron, Kerry Condon's Friday, and Todd Stashwick's Paladin (recognized as Vision's first villain). The show does not have a specific release date yet, but it is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2026. It will also continue the same canon story in Earth-616 that hosts WandaVision and Agatha All Along.