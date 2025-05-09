Disney+ Reports Subscriber Surge In 2025 Thanks To 3 Key Movies & TV Series

Disney+ has seen a significant spike in subscribers in 2025, with three standout titles leading its monumental growth. The streaming platform's recent growth is being credited to the breakout success of select films and series that have drawn in an array of demographics.

Contrary to its own projections, Disney+ reported a surprising increase in subscribers for the March 2025 quarter, gaining 1.4 million users instead of experiencing the expected decline. The surge, which brought the platform to 126 million global subscribers, was driven mainly by the success of Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and the debut of the MCU series Daredevil: Born Again. Most of the growth (1 million subscribers) came from the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this year, Disney had warned investors of a likely "modest decline" in Disney+ subscribers during the March 2025 quarter (Per Variety). Analysts echoed the expectation, with insiders predicting a drop of 1.1 million users. However, Disney+ defied those forecasts, instead gaining 1.4 million subscribers. Thanks to a few of its biggest brands, this brought the service's total subscriber base to 126 million globally.

Moana 2

Moana 2

It comes as no surprise that Moana 2 is getting credit for the Disney+ subscriber boost. According to Deadline, the aquatic sequel pulled in 27.3 million global views within its first five days, making it the biggest Disney Animation debut on the platform since Encanto. It also became the third-largest animated theatrical premiere of all time on Disney+.

The film's streaming success followed a box office run where it crossed the $1 billion mark globally, setting records for animated openings and ranking as the No. 3 highest-grossing animated film of 2024. Pretty impressive for a movie that was last-minute changed from a TV series.

The original Moana also saw a boost, surpassing 1.4 billion hours streamed on Disney+ and remaining the most-streamed film since its launch in 2019.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King

After its Tortoise and the Hare-style box office race against Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King debuted on Disney+ on March 26, 2025, and quickly rose to the top of the streamer's movie rankings. At this moment, it stands as the No. 1 watched film on Disney+, outpacing titles like Lilo & Stitch and Black Widow, according to FlixPatrol. While Disney hasn't released specific viewership numbers yet, its strong placement signals that the prequel's blend of nostalgia and visual spectacle has resonated with both young and old audiences.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again premiered with two episodes, and the first drew 7.5 million views, making it Disney+'s biggest series premiere of 2025 so far. While it paled in comparison to other high-profile series like Ahsoka (14 million in five days) and Percy Jackson and the Olympians (13.3 million in six days), it was enough to help boost Disney+ to kick off this year. Despite its slightly narrower reach due to its MA rating, Born Again has proven to be a clear internal success for Marvel Studios and Disney+. Not only is Season 2 already filming with a 2026 release planned, but a third season is already in early development, showing their confidence in the show's long-term role within its Disney+ strategy.