Disney Finalizes 2025 Theatrical & Disney+ Release Schedule (MCU, Star Wars, Pixar & More)

From Marvel and Star Wars Disney+ shows to live-action Disney movies, fans have a lot to look forward to regarding Disney's full 2025 slate of projects.

Every year for Disney seems to be a major year in terms of its new releases. For example, 2024 saw blockbusters such as Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 take theaters by storm.

However, Disney's streaming service, Disney+, has also ramped up its original content, with shows like Agatha All Along and The Acolyte being major talking points amongst fans throughout the calendar year.

Disney's Full 2025 Release Schedule

Here is a full list of every project on Disney's 2025 release schedule, including theatrical and Disney+ premieres. More details on each project are below:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – January 29, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– January 29, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) Captain America: Brave New World – February 14, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical)

– February 14, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical) Win or Lose – February 19, 2025 (Pixar / Disney+)

– February 19, 2025 (Pixar / Disney+) Daredevil: Born Again – March 4, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– March 4, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) Snow White – March 21, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– March 21, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) The Amateur – April 11, 2025 (20th Century / Theatrical)

– April 11, 2025 (20th Century / Theatrical) Andor Season 2 – April 22, 2025 (Lucasfilm / Disney+)

Season 2 – April 22, 2025 (Lucasfilm / Disney+) Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical)

– May 2, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical) Lilo & Stitch – May 23, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– May 23, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) Elio – June 13, 2025 (Pixar / Theatrical)

– June 13, 2025 (Pixar / Theatrical) Ironheart – June 24, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– June 24, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical)

– July 25, 2025 (Marvel / Theatrical) Eyes of Wakanda – August 6, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– August 6, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) Freakier Friday – August 8, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– August 8, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) Marvel Zombies – October 3, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– October 3, 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) Tron: Ares – October 10, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– October 10, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) Predator: Badlands – November 7, 2025 (20th Century / Theatrical)

– November 7, 2025 (20th Century / Theatrical) Zootopia 2 – November 26, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical)

– November 26, 2025 (Disney / Theatrical) Wonder Man – December 2025 (Marvel / Disney+)

– December 2025 (Marvel / Disney+) Avatar: Fire and Ash – December 19, 2025 (20th Century / Theatrical)

Not yet dated:

Deliver Me From Nowhere (20th Century / Theatrical)

(20th Century / Theatrical) Untitled Lily James Project (20th Century / Hulu)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - January 29, 2025

Marvel Studios Animaton

Marvel Studios' web-slinging prequel, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, will be the first Disney project of 2025.

The show, made by Marvel Studios Animation, will follow Peter Parker in his early days as Spider-Man. The version of the character that will be featured is a Variant of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, so a fresh voice will bring Peter to life.

The first footage of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was already revealed in a trailer promoting Marvel Studios' upcoming television content.

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie's first solo project as the MCU's Captain America will be released on Valentine's Day (February 14).

The movie is expected to be one of the biggest MCU entries yet as it will not only showcase Sam Wilson's version of Captain America on the big screen for the first time but also introduce Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross (who will also be featured as Red Hulk throughout the movie).

Giancarlo Esposito will also contribute his talents to the MCU in Brave New World by bringing the character of Sidewinder to life.

Fans got their first looks at some of the Funko Pops! from the upcoming title.

Win or Lose – February 19, 2025

Pixar

Five days after Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters, Pixar's Win or Lose will come to Disney+.

The animated sports series will follow a middle school softball team in the days before their big championship game.

However, each episode will be told from a different character's point of view, giving the audience a complete look at everyone involved and the entire story.

The first footage for the upcoming series was revealed back in 2022.

Daredevil: Born Again – March 4, 2025

Marvel Studios

Many fans were ecstatic to learn that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock was being brought into the forefront of the MCU in a series with a record-breaking episode count. Still, the development process has had its ups and downs.

After being delayed and undergoing an entire overhaul, Daredevil: Born Again will finally see the light of day when its first episode premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

As mentioned, the show will bring back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.

Snow White - March 21, 2025

Disney

Many of Disney's upcoming theatrical releases either include sequels to past successful movies or live-action remakes of classic animated films.

The latter will be displayed when the live-action Snow White is released on March 21, 2025.

The titular character will be portrayed by Rachel Zegler (who has been the center of some recent controversy), while Gal Gadot will play her stepmother, the Evil Queen.

The Amateur – April 11, 2025

20th Century

The Amateur, which premieres in theaters on April 11, 2025, will be the first 20th-century film to be released in 2025.

The movie will be an espionage-style spy thriller based on a 1981 book of the same name. It will star Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan and follow a CIA cryptographer who blackmails the agency after his wife's death.

Disney confirmed that The Amateur will be one of its 12 biggest movies released in 2025.

Andor Season 2 – April 22, 2025

Disney+

Following the massive critical and fan reception that Season 1 gained, it is safe to assume that Disney has April 22, 2025 circled in bright red on its calendar since that will be the premiere date of Andor Season 2.

Andor Season 2 will consist of 12 episodes, divided into different arcs, each lasting three episodes and taking place a year apart.

The first arc will be set after the events of Season 1, and the last arc will occur just before Rogue One (Tony Gilroy already spoiled how Andor Season 2 will end), perfectly bridging Season 1's story to the A Star Wars Story film.

Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025

Marvel Studios

Many MCU fans have been vocal about their opinions on the franchise's direction, but nearly everyone can collectively agree that Thunderbolts* will be a must-see event when it is released on May 2, 2025.

The movie, featuring some of the MCU's biggest anti-heroes, will, more importantly, introduce a character named "Bob," who many fans assume will be the franchise's version of Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry.

Some of the biggest actors featured in Thunderbolts* will be Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Val).

Lilo & Stitch – May 23, 2025

Disney

As mentioned with Snow White, Disney is focusing heavily on remaking classic animated films in live-action. That includes 2025's Lilo & Stitch, which will hit theaters on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch's filming was heavily impacted by the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, causing production to shut down entirely for some time.

However, the project weathered the storm and will finally bring Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and Stitch (Chris Sanders) to live-action for the first time.

Elio - June 13, 2025

Pixar

Pixar prides itself on creating original animated content that deeply resonates with its viewers. When Elio is released on June 13, 2025, fans will be introduced to a brand new story and cast of characters.

The movie follows Elio, an 11-year-old boy who's abducted by aliens and becomes Earth's ambassador.

It will feature talented voice actors such as America Ferrera, Yonas Kibreab, Brad Garrett, and Jameela Jamil.

Ironheart – June 24, 2025

Marvel Studios

To say that Marvel Studios will rule Summer 2025 would be perhaps the biggest understatement of the century, as it plans to release three major projects from June to August.

The first on that list is Ironheart, a Disney+ series many fans thought would have already been released.

It will premiere on the streaming platform on June 24, 2025 and see Dominique Thorne reprise her role as Riri Williams from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans briefly glimpsed at the upcoming show in a brand-new spot celebrating Marvel.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25, 2025

Marvel Studios

The next (and biggest) MCU project to be released in Summer 2025 will be The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is expected to hit theaters on July 25.

Fans have begged Marvel Studios for years for a major live-action Fantastic Four film in the MCU, and that wish was finally granted.

The film, set in the 1960s and starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will undoubtedly change the future of the MCU forever.

In what may be the most exciting update for the film yet, Disney revealed Fantastic Four's official synopsis in a press release.

Eyes of Wakanda – August 6, 2025

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios Animation will bring its talents back on August 6, 2025, with the release of Eyes of Wakanda. This animated series will showcase Wakanda's history through the warriors' eyes.

Not much has been announced regarding the show. Still, it is known that it will also center on warriors going on dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the country's enemies.

Freakier Friday – August 8, 2025

Disney

Freaky Friday was one of those early-2000s films that nearly everyone enjoyed, but few thought there would ever be a sequel.

Fast-forward 22 years, and that exact scenario will come true when Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8, 2025.

Freakier Friday will feature Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising their roles from the first film as well as some of the supporting cast.

Marvel Zombies – October 3, 2025

Marvel Studios Animation

Just because Marvel Studios will have already released seven projects in 2025 before October doesn't mean it will take the rest of the year off.

On October 3, the MCU will debut its first TV-MA/R-Rated animated project in the form of Marvel Zombies.

Acting as a spin-off of What If...?, Zombies will also feature MCU actors reprising their roles by providing their voices. Some returning faces include Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff).

Tron: Ares – October 10, 2025

Disney

If a still image from a Tron movie doesn't show up when the word "cult classic" is searched in the dictionary, changes need to be made.

15 years after a Tron movie graced the screens of cinemas, a new entry is finally poised to strike on October 10, 2025 in the form of Tron: Ares.

Starring Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges, Tron: Ares was officially announced in 2023 and, according to Disney, will explore "humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings."

Fans who attended Disney's D23 Brazil expo got a special sneak peek at the upcoming movie.

Predator: Badlands – November 7, 2025

20th Century

20th Century's second 2025 theatrical entry will be the release of Predator: Badlands, which will follow two sisters who discover their past while traversing a wasteland.

Dan Trachtenberg directed the film, which will be released on November 7, 2025, and stars Elle Fanning.

Zootopia 2 – November 26, 2025

Disney

The only animated Disney film released in 2025 will be Zootopia 2, specifically on November 26.

Ginnifer Goodwin's Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde will return to the big screen just in time for families to hit the theater after their Thanksgiving meals.

Zootopia 2 will be a direct sequel to the first film released in 2016.

Wonder Man – December 2025

Marvel Studios

No, Marvel Studios still isn't done with 2025.

The eighth MCU project of 2025, Wonder Man, will close out the year for Marvel Studios. It does not yet have a specific release date, but it is expected to premiere in December 2025.

The upcoming show will be the second title under the studio's Disney+ Spotlight umbrella and will feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen as the titular character.

Fans received a first unofficial look at the upcoming series via set photos from January.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – December 19, 2025

20th Century

Arguably, the biggest question regarding Avatar: Fire and Ash is where it will finish its box office run.

After the first two films cemented themselves as cinematic titans (the first and third-highest-grossing films of all time), Avatar: Fire and Ash has a tall task ahead of it when it is released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

The upcoming movie will introduce new tribes of Na'vi, one of which is red instead of the traditional blue.

Jeremy Allen White

Although it does not have a current release date, 20th Century is expected to release David Greenbaum's upcoming biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, sometime in 2025.

The film, which will star Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, will follow the rock and roll superstar through the darkest time in his life.

Untitled Lily James Project

Lily James

Lily James will portray Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in an untitled 20th-century film that will be released on Hulu in 2025.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg is directing the movie, which is expected to center around Herd's life and career.

