Disney+ Will Bring Back Its Best Feature In April 2026

The complete catalogs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars galaxy were a major sales point of Disney+ at launch. The promise of full access to those beloved franchise libraries, combined with brand-new original offerings, especially ones released simultaneously, is undeniably the streamer's best feature.

MCU and Star Wars originals haven't overlapped on Disney+ in a year since Daredevil: Born Again Season 1's latter episodes shared April 2025 with Andor Season 2's debut. Just months before, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 had some crossover with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in January 2025.

The crossover of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Maul: Shadow Lord is particularly notable given the anticipation surrounding both shows. As the war against Kingpin heats up in Episodes 4-7 of the MCU series, subscribers will be treated to the first eight chapters of a sequel to The Clone Wars, a highly-regarded Star Wars series, that places the legendary Darth Maul in his first-ever solo outing.

That's not where the craziness stops for Disney+ next month, as Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally board the streamer on April 15, while new episodes of the Disney Jr. Marvel shorts series, Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends,

Disney+'s exciting Marvel and Star Wars release calendar