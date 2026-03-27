Disney+ Will Bring Back Its Best Feature In April 2026

Disney+ will cater to its Marvel and Star Wars fans alike in a big way in April 2026.

By Sam Hargrave Posted:
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The complete catalogs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars galaxy were a major sales point of Disney+ at launch. The promise of full access to those beloved franchise libraries, combined with brand-new original offerings, especially ones released simultaneously, is undeniably the streamer's best feature.

MCU and Star Wars originals haven't overlapped on Disney+ in a year since Daredevil: Born Again Season 1's latter episodes shared April 2025 with Andor Season 2's debut. Just months before, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 had some crossover with Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in January 2025.

The crossover of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Maul: Shadow Lord is particularly notable given the anticipation surrounding both shows. As the war against Kingpin heats up in Episodes 4-7 of the MCU series, subscribers will be treated to the first eight chapters of a sequel to The Clone Wars, a highly-regarded Star Wars series, that places the legendary Darth Maul in his first-ever solo outing.

That's not where the craziness stops for Disney+ next month, as Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally board the streamer on April 15, while new episodes of the Disney Jr. Marvel shorts series, Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Disney+'s exciting Marvel and Star Wars release calendar 

  • Monday, April 6 - Maul: Shadow Lord Chapter 1, "The Dark Revenge" AND Chapter 2, "Sinister Schemes"
  • Tuesday, April 7 - Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 4, "Gloves Off"
  • Monday, April 13 - Maul: Shadow Lord Chapter 3, "Whispers in the Unknown" AND Chapter 4, "Pride and Vengeance"
  • Tuesday, April 14 - Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 5, "The Grand Design" AND Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends
  • Wednesday, April 15 - Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Monday, April 20 - Maul: Shadow Lord Chapter 5, "Inquisition" AND Chapter 6, "Night of the Hunted"
  • Tuesday, April 21 - Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 6, "Requiem"
  • Monday, April 27 - Maul: Shadow Lord Chapter 7, "Call to the Oblivion" AND Chapter 8, "The Creeping Fear"
  • Tuesday, April 28 - Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 7, "The Hateful Darkness"
- About The Author: Sam Hargrave
Sam Hargrave is the Associate Editor at The Direct. He joined the team as a gaming writer in 2020 before later expanding into writing for all areas of The Direct and taking on further responsibilities such as editorial tasks and image creation.

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