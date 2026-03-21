Disney+ Confirms 3 Marvel & Star Wars TV Shows Releasing In April 2026

Disney+ confirmed three projects from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises will hit the service in April. This year got off to a strong start for the streamer with all eight episodes of Marvel Studios' Hollywood comedy Wonder Man landing in January. February ended up being a rough month for Disney+, with no offerings from either of Disney's biggest IPs, but March is coming back with a bang as Daredevil: Born Again returns for Season 2 toward the end of the month.

The House of Mouse recently released the April 2026 edition of its Next on Disney+ blog to confirm release dates for new episodes of two Marvel series and the next animated venture from the Star Wars universe.

April will be a big month for Disney+ as it marks the first occasion since this time last year that the MCU and Star Wars released new episodes in the same month (excluding Disney Jr. series). The simultaneous release of episodes from two of Hollywood's biggest franchises is arguably the streamer's best feature, but it hasn't been seen since Daredevil: Born Again and Andor overlapped last April.

What to Expect from Marvel & Star Wars on Disney+ in April 2026

Maul: Shadow Lord

Lucasfilm Animation

Disney+ recently revealed the full release schedule and episode titles for Maul: Shadow Lord, a sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars from Lucasfilm Animation that stars Sam Witwer as the former Sith apprentice Darth Maul.

The series will release two episodes weekly starting on Monday, April 6, with most of the 10-chapter season dropping across the month, and the final two installments coming on May 4, better known as Star Wars Day:

Monday, April 6 - Chapters 1 & 2

Monday, April 13 - Chapters 3 & 4

Monday, April 20 - Chapters 5 & 6

Monday, April 27 - Chapters 7 & 8

Maul: Shadow Lord will bring a new animation style to the galaxy far, far away as the iconic Clone Wars villain ventures out to a world untouched by the Empire as he plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate, Crimson Dawn.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, March 24, with weekly releases from the TV-MA series continuing in April. Fans can expect Episodes 3-6 to land every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET across the month:

Tuesday, April 7 - Episode 3

Tuesday, April 14 - Episode 4

Tuesday, April 21 - Episode 5

Tuesday, April 28 - Episode 6

The middle act of Born Again Season 2 will see Charlie Cox's Daredevil and his vigilante army waging war against Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and his corrupt mayoral regime in New York. Arriving on April 28, Episode 6 will be a big one, as it is confirmed to bring the team-up between Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

Marvel Television will later deliver Born Again Season 2's last two chapters in May before returning for Season 3 in 2027, for which filming is already underway. Between seasons, the studio has one more live-action show set to premiere over the fall in the WandaVision sequel VisionQuest.

Meet Iron Man & His Awesome Friends

Disney Jr.

The Marvel universe has something on offer for younger audiences with new episodes of Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. The animated series serves as a short-form spin-off of the preschool-oriented Disney Jr. superhero show.

The shorts run about five minutes each and focus on different characters, such as Iron Man, Black Panther, and Ultron, helping viewers get to know heroes and villains before they appear in Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.

The latest shorts will hit Disney+ on Tuesday, April 14, the same day as a new episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, offering something for Marvel fans on both ends of the age spectrum. It's unclear who the subject of the new Meet shorts will be, nor when new episodes of the mainline show will follow.

Find out about all nine Marvel and Star Wars Disney+ series coming in 2026.