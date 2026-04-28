Disney+ Confirms 3 Marvel Studios & Star Wars Shows Set To Release In May 2026

Disney+ is going to have a huge month in May 2026 with new episodes (and an exciting special) from Marvel Studios' MCU and Star Wars. Disney+ just recently brought back its best feature in April, with Star Wars and MCU original series dueling back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday nights through Maul: Shadow Lord and Daredevil: Born Again. Now, the official Next on Disney+ blog post for May confirmed what fans can look forward to in the coming weeks.

May 2026 will be a bittersweet month for Disney+ as it will kick off with the climactic finales for two major original series. That will begin on Monday, May 4, better known as Star Wars Day, as The Clone Wars sequel, Maul: Shadow Lord, drops its final two chapters, closing out a successful five-week run.

Lucasfilm Animation

Maul: Shadow Lord's final two chapters will release in a strange fashion as they will become available for different regions depending on time zones, not simultaneously worldwide. The much-anticipated drop will include Chapter 9, "Strange Allies," and Chapter 10, "Finale," with many fans hopeful that Maul could face off with Darth Vader for the first time ever on screen.

Those who have closely followed Star Wars' previous Disney+ endeavors, namely those from the MandoVerse, can look forward to a particularly notable month in the galaxy far, far away. Just weeks after Shadow Lord concludes on May 4, The Mandalorian & Grogu will pick up from the events of 2023's The Mandalorian Season 3, this time taking the story to theaters on Friday, May 22.

Marvel Television

Maul: Shadow Lord isn't the only blockbuster Disney+ original wrapping up that same week, as Tuesday, May 5 will conclude Marvel Studios and Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again for the time being with Season 2, Episode 8, "The Southern Cross." Excitingly, Season 3 is also already in production, so fans are anticipating some threads remaining unresolved until Born Again resumes, likely around March 2027.

Most are expecting that the never-ending conflict between Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will come to a head in the Season 2 finale, with the Man Without Fear and his rebellion seeking to take down the New York mayor. It has been widely theorized that Born Again's finale will set up a true Defenders reunion in Season 3 as Netflix's entire heroic cast looks to be on board.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 may conclude its seven-week, eight-episode run on Tuesdays, but Marvel Television isn't quite done yet. The studio will deliver its first Special Presentation since 2022's Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Tuesday, May 12 with The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Before he takes to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Netflix's Frank Castle actor Jon Bernthal is stepping up to co-write a one-hour, high-octane, TV-MA epic with King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green. This time around, Castle will be hunting the mob boss Ma Gnucci as he searches for a life beyond revenge while being haunted by the troubles of his past.

Disney+: What's Coming Up In 2026 From Marvel & Star Wars

Beyond May's highly anticipated offerings, Marvel and Star Wars have multiple animated and live-action projects set to arrive on Disney+ throughout the year.

After The Punisher: One Last Kill, next up for the superhero brand is believed to be X-Men '97 Season 2, arriving in the summer to continue the X-Men: The Animated Series revival and deliver the battle across time with Apocalypse.

At some point in the fall, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will also return for Season 2, which was once expected to bring a brand-new Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up that now looks uncertain to become reality.

Almost six years after it began, Marvel Television will wrap up the WandaVision trilogy this fall with VisionQuest, which stars Paul Bettany's Vision and James Spader's Ultron in a live-action MCU Disney+ tale about fathers and sons.

For Star Wars fans eager to watch more live-action TV for the first time since Andor Season 2, Dave Filoni's MandoVerse epic Ahsoka is returning with eight new episodes that finally look closer to release than ever.

Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi will mark the first spin-off from Star Wars' anime anthology series, Visions, from Production IG. The series will continue the adventures that began in the previous The Ninth Jedi shorts, taking place in a far-flung future in which the Jedi have long been extinct but are now returning.

2026 sadly won't bring any new MCU movies beyond the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Avengers: Doomsday expected to debut on streaming in 2027 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day likely being saved until 2028. The Mandalorian & Grogu ought to make its Disney+ debut around late summer or early fall, marking the first new Star Wars movie on the platform in six years.