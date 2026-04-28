Report: Disney+ Won't Release 'Maul Shadow Lord' Finale To Subscribers At The Same Time

Disney+ confirmed Maul: Shadow Lord's unique finale release plan means that every subscriber won't be able to see it at the same time. Maul: Shadow Lord has been making history since it began with a unique release schedule that has seen it debut two animated chapters weekly for five weeks on Mondays. That has not only helped Shadow Lord to avoid weekly clashes with the MCU's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which drops on Tuesdays, but also means the ten-episode season will conclude next week on Star Wars Day (Monday, May 4), albeit with an unfortunate catch for many.

In announcing Maul: Shadow Lord's Disney+ release schedule, Star Wars' official site confirmed a strange detail about the finale's premiere that was largely gone overlooked by audiences and in reporting leading up to its imminent debut.

Lucasfilm stated that, while each episode has thus far debuted on Disney+ every Monday at 12 a.m. PT regardless of the subscriber's whereabouts, the finale will switch things up. Maul: Shadow Lord Chapters 9 and 10 will hit Disney+ on Monday, May 4 at "12 a.m. local time," dependent on the subscriber's location:

"The age of Maul begins with the first two episodes in the series premiering weekly at 12 a.m. PT beginning April 6, 2026, on Disney+ with the finale episodes at 12 a.m. local time on May the 4th, Star Wars Day."

This release model has never been seen before on Disney+, but means that fans around the world won't enjoy Maul: Shadow Lord's finale at the same time. Instead, The Clone Wars sequel's final two chapters will land for viewers as it turns May 4 (Star Wars Day) in their respective region and timezone.

Why Is Maul: Shadow Lord's Finale Following a Strange Release Schedule?

The decision will naturally put many at risk of spoilers, with the finale expected to conclude Maul: Shadow Lord's current storyline in epic fashion. Interestingly, when Disney+ provided Maul: Shadow Lord review screeners to press and critics, only the first eight chapters were revealed, keeping the climax a mystery for all.

Disney+'s scheduling for Maul: Shadow Lord's finale is certainly a strange decision as it risks spoilers spreading across social media hours before most even have access to the episodes. That frustration is bound to have some eager viewers turning VPNs to digitally leap across the globe and view Maul's finale early.

The studio seems eager to treat Shadow Lord's concluding chapters as a gift to fans around the world for the annual Star Wars Day celebrations on May 4. As part of that, Lucasfilm will allow even the furthest ahead timezones to kick off the sci-fi-centric day with a bang, all while keeping others waiting until the big day.

Excitingly, the incoming chapters won't be the end for the former Sith Lord's solo adventures, as Maul: Shadow Lord has already been renewed for Season 2. Despite prior fears that 2026's Clone Wars sequel would be a one-and-done, fans may already be in the midst of their next long-running Star Wars show.

While Lucasfilm hasn't yet confirmed a release window for Shadow Lord's sophomore outing, they can look forward to more Maul madness in the coming months after the Season 1 finale. The series' prequel comic, Shadow of Maul, will continue its run until July, at which point it will conclude its five-issue tale.