Disney+ Will Make History This Week Thanks to New Marvel & Star Wars Content

Marvel and Star Wars will deliver a history-making moment on Disney+, courtesy of their newest releases. Both Disney-owned franchises are in the midst of big years, especially with Star Wars bringing a movie to the big screen for the first time since 2019. This is no different on the streaming side, as both have multiple new stories lined up for Disney+ releases.

The week of May 4 will feature Disney+ releases for the finales of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Maul: Shadow Lord Season 1. Maul Season 1's final two episodes are officially streaming as of Monday, May 4 (also known as May the Fourth/Star Wars Day), and Born Again's eighth and final Season 2 episode is set to begin streaming on Tuesday, May 5.

Marvel Television

This marks the first time in the streamer's history that a Marvel Disney+ show and a Star Wars Disney+ show have had their season finales released in the same week. While past MCU and Star Wars shows have been released concurrently on Disney+ (such as Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022), they have never concluded their release schedules so close together.

Lucasfilm

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 continues Matt Murdock's long-standing MCU story, which started with his Netflix Daredevil series in 2015. Starring Charlie Cox, the show picks up with New York City operating under martial law under Mayor Wilson Fisk's rule, as Daredevil works to form a team of heroes to take him down. Meanwhile, Maul: Shadow Lord serves as a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Starring Sam Witwer as the titular former Sith Lord, Maul works to rebuild his criminal syndicate on the planet Janix a year after the Clone Wars, taking on a new apprentice as part of his quest to destroy the Empire.

All 10 episodes of Maul: Shadow Lord Season 1 are streaming on Disney+, and the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Daredevil: Born Again & Maul: Shadow Lord's Futures Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains minor spoilers for Maul: Shadow Lord Episodes 9 and 10.

Thankfully for Disney+ fans, neither Daredevil: Born Again nor Maul: Shadow Lord is going anywhere, as both were renewed for new seasons. Born Again Season 3 is in production, with plans to be released sometime in 2027, and Maul star Sam Witwer confirmed to The Direct that Season 2 would not take "too, too long" to arrive on the streamer.

Born Again is set for its biggest season to date, as behind-the-scenes photos showed that Mike Colter and Finn Jones may reprise their respective roles as Luke Cage and Danny Rand in Season 3. While story details are unconfirmed, this will be their first time playing these characters since their solo Netflix shows ended in 2018, and it will mark the Defenders' first team-up since 2017's The Defenders.

Meanwhile, story details for Maul: Shadow Lord Season 2 are unknown, but the first season finished with Maul and Dryden Vos escaping Janix as Maul continued to train Devon Izara in the ways of the Dark Side of the Force. Season 2 is likely to show these two working together to seize control of the Crimson Dawn criminal syndicate, even with Darth Vader and the Empire in the background.

Both franchises are also pushing toward massive movies. Star Wars has The Mandalorian and Grogu set for theaters on May 22, and Marvel Studios has Avengers: Doomsday (said to be the biggest movie of the year) due on December 18.