Disney+ Announces Spider-Man: No Way Home Streaming Release Date

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally has an official Disney+ release date for the United States, and it will be here in time for Brand New Day! Sony previously struck a deal with Disney+ to bring its Spider-Man flicks to the service after their initial Netflix-exclusive streaming window. However, as that deal began with its 2022 Marvel releases, No Way Home has never made its way to Disney+ in the U.S., making its debut a much-anticipated occasion.

The official Next on Disney+ blog post for April 2026 has received a surprise update confirming that Spider-Man: No Way Home will join the streamer's MCU catalog in the U.S. on Wednesday, April 15. Both Homecoming and Far From Home are already available to stream on Disney+, allowing subscribers to relive the wall-crawler's entire MCU storyline ahead of July 31's Brand New Day.

Currently, No Way Home is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Starz, having made its streaming debut on the latter in 2022. The record-breaking blockbuster and its extended edition will be leaving Starz on Tuesday, April 14.

While Starz was also home to No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version that included an additional deleted scene with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, there's no word on whether the extended cut is coming to Disney+.

No Way Home began appearing on the service in select territories ahead of its U.S. debut recently, leading to its addition to the official MCU Disney+ timeline order between Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The long-awaited Disney+ debut comes over four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters in December 2021 and shattered box office records. The flick famously united Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men on-screen for the first time, with many hopeful that a similar crossover will happen again in December 2027 with Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Disney+ Release Is Perfectly Timed to 2 Movies

Marvel Studios

Wednesday, April 15, will be an exciting day for Marvel fans on Disney+, as it marks the first time the entire MCU is available on the service. Universal's distribution rights for The Incredible Hulk and Sony's ownership of Spider-Man flicks previously kept the MCU from ever being truly complete on Disney+, but all four contested flicks will finally be available on the service as of next month.

As for why Spider-Man: No Way Home is just now coming to Disney+, Marvel Studios was likely eager to have the entire trilogy available on the streamer in time for summer. There's no doubt that many fans will be binging the MCU trilogy in the coming months ahead of Brand New Day's release on July 31.

Additionally, No Way Home stands with Deadpool & Wolverine and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as three of the only truly Multiverse-centric movies in the MCU's current saga. That in itself will make it valuable viewing for Avengers: Doomsday, especially with one of its returning Spider-Men reportedly in the mix.