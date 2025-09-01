Spider-Man 4 Breaks A Troubling 6-Year MCU Movie Trend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will put an end to one of Marvel Studios' worst post-Avengers: Endgame decisions, hopefully hinting at a brighter future. Expectations were high for Marvel Studios going into Phase 4 and the Multiverse Saga after Endgame delivered on the hype and became a box office phenomenon, grossing almost $2.8 billion. Unfortunately, the post-Endgame road for Marvel Studios has not been an easy one, with an increased content output due to the added Disney+ series prompting a quality dip and massive backlash.

The road to Avengers: Doomsday has been a messy one, with many flops and blunders along the way. But that's not to say there haven't been some big wins, most notably Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brought in over $1.9 billion and overcame mid-pandemic struggles thanks to its wall-crawler team-up of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. The Multiversal flick will get a street-level sequel in July 2026 with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, breaking a frustrating MCU release record but simultaneously ending an unfortunate trend with it.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will break a frustrating MCU trend in 2026 as it marks the first true sequel to a Multiverse Saga movie, being No Way Home. While Phases 4, 5, and 6 have featured sequels to Infinity Saga projects such as Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man will mark the MCU's first theatrical franchise with two movies in the Multiverse Saga.

Instead of releasing outright sequels as was usual in the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios has been utilizing pseudo-sequels to continue its storylines, cherrypicking characters and spinning them off into other movies and shows.

The lack of follow-through on even the most beloved projects has been among Marvel Studios' most glaring post-Endgame flaws. Not only has this left countless dangling threads that look doomed to never be resolved, but it also means fans haven't grown as attached to those who will soon lead Avengers 5.

Turning back time to the Infinity Saga, the Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America franchises charged through three movies each, while Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy got two, and Avengers exceeded them all with four.

After Brand New Day, the next Multiverse Saga sequel movie is expected to be Avengers: Secret Wars, which will hit theaters in December 2027, one year after Doomsday begins Phase 6's big culmination in December 2026.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is reportedly already making plans for Black Panther 3 and The Fantastic Four 2 as sequels to Wakanda Forever and First Steps. There is also talk that Deadpool 4 may be in the pipeline after the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine, but the studio is said to have "no sense of urgency."

While Marvel Studios may have minimal drive on other sequels, all the urgency is on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which just began production in the U.K. with plans to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, if all goes to plan.

Amid MCU Struggles, Spider-Man Reins Supreme

Marvel Studios

There's no denying that the MCU has struggled to find its footing after Avengers: Doomsday, with an excess of movies and Disney+ shows seeing the studio spread too thin and struggling to find time for sequels in the process.

Luckily, Marvel's wall-crawler benefits from having rights holder Sony Pictures eager to get Spider-Man back on screens sooner rather than later. This, of course, also makes plenty of sense for Marvel Studios, given Spider-Man is by far its most iconic character, who has also brought in consistent box office results.

While there will have been a five-year wait between No Way Home and Brand New Day, that almost seems appropriate, as the MCU is reportedly beginning an all-new Spider-Man trilogy that will launch Peter Parker into post-high school adult life.

Currently, it appears Brand New Day and Secret Wars will be the only sequels to Multiverse Saga movies until the next saga gets underway. That said, there is still a mystery release date set for July 23, 2027, which many have speculated could go to another sequel, such as Doctor Strange 3 or Shang-Chi 2.

It's too soon to tell how Spider-Man will tie into the next Avengers movies, but many are expecting him to be at the forefront. After all, the history between Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Robert Downey Jr.'s famous face could make for some heartbreaking scenes between him and Doctor Doom.