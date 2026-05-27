Disney+ Silently Removes Key Feature Users Have Had for Years

Disney+ has quietly disabled a popular search feature on its platform, and there's no telling when or if it will be back. Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has been the streaming home for all of the brands and titles under the Walt Disney umbrella, including Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar, and more. The platform has gone through several shifts over the years. Some have meant big changes for content on Disney+, while others have been smaller UX or quality updates.

Recently, it's been noticed that Disney+'s A-Z search feature has disappeared from the platform. This function, which allowed users to browse Disney's catalog of movies and shows in alphabetical order, was popular among users. Now, it seems to be missing from Disney+ entirely.

Disney+

It's not clear exactly when Disney+ purged its A-Z search function, as the streamer made no announcement that it would be leaving, but it's still unavailable at the time of writing. The feature may have been disabled due to the official merger of Disney+ and Hulu's libraries, which added a significant number of titles to the platform.

Right now, users can see movies or series listed by genre, but the titles are randomly ordered, with new or popular titles typically appearing at the top. The A-Z function allowed users to see every piece of content in the library in alphabetical order, rather than just a selection of titles chosen by Disney+ programmers or its algorithm.

Disney+

It's been met with complaints from Disney+ users who have shared on Reddit that they prefer the ordered system of the A-Z catalog, rather than the arbitrary order in which movies appear under each genre. Alphabetical search was also much more efficient, helping alleviate decision fatigue, as audiences could skim the ordered list to find a specific title rather than searching for each project individually. Many have also raised concerns about missing titles available on the Disney+ platform, as there's now no way to view the entire catalog.

Disney+

Like other streamers, Disney+ will tailor what recommendations a user sees on their home page using an algorithm that draws on their viewing history and preferences. While this can be useful, the alphabetical filter option gives users added control, allowing them to search thoroughly through Disney+'s catalog to discover content rather than relying on an algorithm's recommendations.

Will Alphabetical Search Return to Disney+?

The removal of the alphabetical collection is frustrating for Disney+ users–but this isn't the first time it's happened.

In 2022, reports emerged that Disney+ had re-added the alphabetical search function after it was removed for almost a year. The feature had been initially removed in the wake of the Star hub being added to Disney+ in multiple international markets. About a year later, Disney+ customers were happy to see the feature return.

Given that Disney+ has removed and re-added the A-Z search function in the past, it is entirely possible that this will happen again, and it could be reinstated in the coming months once the dust from the Disney+/Hulu combination has settled.

Disney+ is constantly adding and removing features to improve its platform, such as the recent Verts addition to the Disney+ app. While there are occasional removals, this cycle of constant refinement means changes can be reversed, so if enough users ask for the alphabetical search function, it's possible Disney+ will listen.