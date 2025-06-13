Since Disney+ launched in 2019, the studio has been busy filling the streaming service with original content. So it was a surprise that several of these Disney originals got the axe during content purges and have never been seen again on Disney+ or anywhere else.

Both Disney and Warner Bros. have been guilty of content purging in recent years, often using the removal of in-house originals as a cost-cutting measure or a tax write-off. In some cases, these shows will return to the streamer after their removal, which is what happened to Marvel's Runaways last year. But some titles, like those below, have not seen the light of day since their purging.

These Purged Disney+ Shows Still Aren't Available on Streaming

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Based on the popular children's books, The Mysterious Benedict Society had a lot of fan love behind it, following the adventures of four children as they try to stop a global catastrophe. The show received two seasons on Disney+, but that wasn't enough to save it from Disney's content purge in 2023.

The removal was met with disappointment from the cast and crew with one of the show's writers, Phil Hay, sharing on X (formerly Twitter) that "This is today in Hollywood." Another of the writers, James Earl, took to X, lamenting the fact that his nephews had only just become the target demo to enjoy the show, but now wouldn't be able to. "As long as it is stream-able, I GET PAID. Now it will be gone forever," he said.

Willow

A revival and sequel series to Ron Howard's 1980s cult fantasy classic, Willow, continued the story of Warwick Davis' beloved magician on a new quest with a new generation of young stars. Willow was pulled from streaming just a few months after its season finale, giving the show much less than a year to be discovered.

Davis was unhappy with the removal, sharing on social media that he "[meets] lovely people on a daily basis who are fans of Willow," adding that he felt it was "#embarrassing." A writer on the show, John Bickerstaff, echoed Davis's comments on social media (as per Collider): "This business has become absolutely cruel."

Meanwhile, the series' showrunner, Jonathan Kasdan, had a different sentiment, saying he was "kinda into it" and that the removal echoed a nostalgic time when "Disney movies were periodically re-released and not available to own." The writer added he was not worried because he believed Willow would be made available again. Two years later, fans are still waiting.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Another revival of a beloved IP, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers was a follow-up to the popular 1990s sports drama starring Lauren Graham and Brady Noon. The series received two seasons before it became a victim of the Disney+ content purge in 2023.

The show went through some behind-the-scenes difficulties and cast changes, which may have contributed to the decision not to renew it for a third season, but now the show has been essentially scrubbed from existence.

Turner & Hooch

Turner & Hooch is another of Disney's legacy sequels, following up the human-dog buddy cop film from 1989 with a 12-episode comedy series. The series starred Josh Peck in the lead as Scott Turner Jr. and employed five different dogs in the role as Hooch.

While Turner & Hooch the series is no longer available on Disney+ to watch, the original 1989 film is still on the platform.

Just Beyond

Just Beyond was based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Goosebumps' R.L. Stine, but the anthology series didn't last beyond its initial eight episodes. The show was a light horror comedy exploring thought-provoking stories of a different reality.

Just Beyond's showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, took to X to express his disappointment about the show's removal. He said he was "sad to hear" about it, as he "made this show for [his] kids."

Earth to Ned

Pioneered by Brian Henson, one of the children of the famed Jim Henson, Earth to Ned was an alien-adventure tale about an extraterrestrial named Ned who arrives on Earth and becomes fascinated by its pop culture. Paul Rugg performed the role of Ned, who ends up hosting a talk show interviewing his favorite Earthling celebrities.

One of the show's writers, Eliza Skinner, shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she was not alerted about Ned's removal until she was sent an article about it. The writer said it added to "a whole climate of devaluing." Like several other shows, Earth to Ned has not been made available digitally or physically since its removal.

Diary of a Future President

Another show that received no more than two seasons on Disney+ was Diary of a Future President. The series starred Tess Romero as a young Elena Cañero-Reed who had dreams of becoming the future U.S. President. Gina Rodriguez also starred and executive produced the show, appearing as Elena in flashforwards, where she is the President. The series has not been revived since it was removed in 2023.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Even Marvel and Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum's passion project wasn't safe from the Disney+ content purge.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum was a docuseries that followed its host and his opinions on various everyday topics like tattoos, ice cream, and sneakers. The series received 22 episodes across two seasons.

Marvel's Hero Project

Marvel's Hero Project was one of the first series to launch with Disney+ in 2019. It followed the lives of real-world young heroes and how they were making a difference in their communities. Unfortunately, those stories can no longer be seen on Disney+, as the show was removed in 2023 and has not been returned since.

The Right Stuff

The Right Stuff continued the trend of Disney reviving its legacy properties into TV series. The Right Stuff TV show explored the growth of the United States' space program, but the historical drama series starring Jake McDorman and Patrick J. Adams did not survive past one season and was ultimately removed in 2023.