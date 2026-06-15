Moana 2026 Movie Confirms 2nd Actor Reprising Their Animated Role In Live-Action

Disney's 2026 Moana movie confirmed to bring back a major actor reprising his animated role in live-action. The upcoming musical adventure film serves as a reimagining of the 2016 animated film, with the story largely following the original, as Moana sets out to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her people from an environmental disaster. While the film embraces a live-action treatment, Disney's latest Moana retains some of the actors from the animated original, most notably Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the demigod Maui, but he isn't the only returning actor.

Following the release of a new trailer, Disney officially confirmed the return of Jemaine Clement in the 2026 Moana movie, with the actor reprising his role as the voice of Tamatoa, the glitz-obsessed crab who served as one of Maui's rivals. Clement joins Dwayne Johnson as the only two actors reprising their animated roles in live-action.

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In the original animated movie, Tamatoa was a standout second antagonist who lived in Lalotai (aka the Realm of Monsters. To restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her island, Maui needs his magical fishhook, and Tamatoa has sole possession of it in the movie.

While Tamatoa doesn't drive the main conflict tied to the Te Fiti story, the villain represents a significant obstacle that forces Maui and Moana to work together, strengthening the pair's dynamic heading into the final battle.

In the live-action Moana, Tamatoa is portrayed as a dazzling, fully CGI giant crab. With Jemaine Clement reprising his voice role, the flamboyant, treasure-obsessed villain keeps every bit of his larger-than-life personality, theatrical flair, and scene-stealing energy that fans loved in the original.

Clement and Johnson join a stacked cast led by Catherine Laga'aia as Moana (the new face of Disney movies in 2026), Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, John Tui as Chief Tui, and Frankie Adams as Moana's mother, Sina. Moana arrives in theaters on July 10.

Why Jemaine Clement's Return as Tamatoa Is a Significant Upgrade for 'Moana'

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Jemaine Clement's return as Tamatoa in Moana stands out as a genuine upgrade in a remake that otherwise swaps many original voice actors for new live-action performers. Clement's portrayal in the 2016 animated film is iconic, delivering a memorable performance imbued with swagger, narcissism, and on-point comedic timing.

Like Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Clement is Tamatoa personified, and many would agree that no one else could bring a similar bravado to the character in the live-action space. Bringing Clement back retains the exact over-the-top energy that made the villain a breakout favorite.

Showcasing Tamatoa as a massive, fully CGI creature brought to life with modern visual effects creates an even bigger spectacle for the character and the live-action take on Moana. Clement's voice, paired with advanced CGI, enables more compelling interactions with Maui and Moana, which could result in an even more incredible performance of the song "Shiny."

Allowing Clement to return also signals Disney's commitment to keeping what worked best from the original animated series while still expanding the world with new actors. In a remake some criticize as unnecessary, Clement's comeback feels necessary to deliver nostalgia and fresh spectacle, so that Moana's live-action adaptation stands out as more than just a visual retread.