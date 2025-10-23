The 20 Big Movies Releasing on IMAX In 2026 (Marvel, DC, Star Wars & More)

IMAX has revealed all 20 movies set to arrive in the premium format in 2026. The game-changing camera, theater, and projection technology have been a mainstay in modern blockbuster movie-making. Having the IMAX sticker on your poster means a lot, as only the latest and greatest in blockbuster filmmaking receive the IMAX treatment. Oftentimes, this takes the form of the newest Marvel, DC, and Star Wars movies, but there are plenty of others as well.

As part of a recent IMAX shareholder presentation, the theater technology brand revealed its upcoming slate of films for 2026 and beyond. The list detailed 20 new movies set to debut in IMAX over the next calendar year, including A-list titles like The Odyssey, Super Mario Movie 2, and the long-awaited Avengers: Doomsday.

IMAX

Ten of these new releases were filmed specifically for IMAX, while others were converted for the premium theater format or are animated films that did not require the use of proprietary IMAX camera technology.

See below for the complete 2026 IMAX slate:

Every 2026 Movie on the IMAX Upcoming Slate

Mercy

Amazon MGM Studios

Kicking off the IMAX year will be the Chris Pratt-led Mercy. The new sci-fi epic from director Timur Bekmambetov stars Pratt as Chris Raven, a future detective who stands trial against an advanced A.I. judge played by Mission: Impossible franchise star Rebecca Ferguson. Mercy is due out in theaters on January 23, 2026.

The Bride

Warner Bros.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride finally hits IMAX screens on March 6, 2026, marking the latest attempt at adapting the world of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The Bride follows the story of a 1930s version of Dr. Frankenstein's monster (played by Christian Bale), asking for a companion (Jessie Buckley) and getting one, only for the pair to find themselves in trouble with the law.

Project Hail Mary

Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios debuts Project Hail Mary on March 20, 2026. Starring Ryan Gosling, the blockbuster adaptation of Ryan Weir's novel of the same name centers on a volunteer astronaut, Ryland Grace, who is sent on a space-faring mission to find the secret to humanity's survival.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Illumination Entertainment

This next entry on the list will have fans screaming, "Wahoo!" all the way to the IMAX theater. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will pick up where Illumination Entertainment's first dip into the Mushroom Kingdom, taking the world and characters of Nintendo's beloved Mario video game franchise to the stars. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes to theaters on April 3, 2026.

Michael

Lionsgate

After years of waiting, the life of pop superstar Michael Jackson will finally come to the big screen on April 24, 2026, in the form of Michael. Starring Jackson's real-life nephew Jafaar Jackson in the titular role, this musical biopic tells the story of the "Thriller" singer from his early beginnings through his death in 2009.

Mortal Kombat 2

Warner Bros.

The second video game movie sequel coming to IMAX in 2026 will be Warner Bros.'s Mortal Kombat 2. Based on the beloved fighting game series of the same name, the R-rated skull-cracking sequel will this time revolve around wisecracking movie star Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) as he is selected to represent Earth in an interrealm battle to the death. Mortal Kombat 2 comes to theaters on May 8, 2026.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Lucasfilm

2026 marks the grand return of Star Wars to movie theaters with The Mandalorian & Grogu. Hitting the silver screen on May 22, 2026, the star-faring blockbuster will see Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his adorable force-weilding ward pulled into a grand heist, as they make the jump from Disney+ to the multiplex.

Toy Story 5

Pixar

Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box are back in the spotlight in Toy Story 5. Pixar's latest animated effort is set for release on June 19, 2026, following the franchise's central toys as they contend with the emerging threat of modern technology, such as phones and tablets, encroaching on their playtime with children.

Supergirl

DC Studios

After Superman helped launch the DCU in 2025, Supergirl will pick up the super-powered torch for the Blue Brand in 2026. The new DC Studios adventure stars Milly Alcock as the Man of Steel's Kryptonian cousin Kara Zor-El as she embarks on a self-destructive revenge quest across the stars. Supergirl is set to take off on June 26, 2026.

Minions 3

Illumination Entertainment

Illumination's second IMAX movie of 2026 comes to theaters on July 1, 2026. Minions 3 will continue the long-running Minions/Despicable Me franchise, once again focusing on the series' central jibberish-spewing, overall-wearing animated creatures.

Moana

Disney

On July 10, 2026, Moana will once again stare at the horizon for another sea-faring adventure. However, this time, it will do so in live-action. The 2026 film Moana is a top-to-bottom remake of the 2016 animated classic. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the only member of the original cast confirmed to return.

The Odyssey

Universal Pictures

When a new Christoper Nolan movie is on the way, IMAX gets ready. In 2026, the acclaimed Oscar-winning director will return with The Odyssey. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Jon Bernthal, The Odyssey will adapt Homer's literary classic, following Odysseus on a perilous journey after the Trojan War.

Flowervale Street

Warner Bros.

Another Warner Bros. 2026 IMAX release comes in the form of Flowervale Street. This sci-fi thriller, directed by David Robert Mitchell, stars Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery, centering on a family that begins to notice unusual happenings on their block. Flowervale Street will be released in theaters on August 14, 2026.

Untitled Innarritu/Tom Cruise Movie

Paramount

It has been quite some time since Tom Cruise made a movie without 'Mission: Impossible' or 'Top Gun' in the title, but that will finally happen in 2026. The untitled Innarritu/Tom Cruise movie will debut on October 2, 2026, and will see the fan-favorite star teaming up with The Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu in what has been described as a big-screen black comedy.

Resident Evil

Capcom

Another video game adaptation is set to hit IMAX screens worldwide on September 18, 2026. Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie is set in the world of Capcom's beloved series of horror games, but does not necessarily adapt any particular title in the series. Instead, it will tell an original story of a medical courier (Austin Abrams) who gets stuck on his route and crosses paths with a zombie-like threat.

Street Fighter

Capcom

Rounding out a year filled with video game adaptations will be the Street Fighter movie. The new film, based on Capcom's Street Fighter video games, tells the story of a series of fighters from around the world coming together to compete in a tournament known as the World Warriors Tournament. Street Fighter comes to theaters on October 16, 2026.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Lionsgate

Starring Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, and Ben Wang, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will once again welcome fans back into the dystopian world of Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games when it hits the silver screen on November 20, 2026. This Hunger Games prequel follows Haymitch Abernathy (played initially by Woody Harrelson) in his attempt to win the Hunger Games competition.

Narnia

Disney

Greta Gerwig returns to theaters in 2026 with her hotly anticipated follow-up to the $1 billion-making Barbie from 2023. Next, the director of Little Women and Lady Bird is set to adapt the Chronicles of Narnia books in Netflix's Narnia. Narnia is one of the few Netflix movies to get a theatrical release, set to debut on November 26, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' lone IMAX release of 2026 is scheduled for December 18, 2026, in the form of Avengers: Doomsday. This latest entry into the uber-successful Avengers film franchise will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes joining forces with several otherworldly superhero teams to take on the terrifying Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.).

Dune: Part Three

Warner Bros.

The next film in the acclaimed Dune franchise comes to theaters on December 18, 2026, as well. Titled Dune: Part Three, this third entry into Denis Villeneuve's film adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novels will adapt Herbert's Dune Messiah, set in the years after Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides rises to power as Emperor.