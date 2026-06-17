Spider-Man: Brand New Day Announces Special Theatrical Release With Extra Footage

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to make history with a special theatrical release, before box office numbers have even been counted. The fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland is one of the MCU's most anticipated, and Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are pulling out all the stops to ensure audiences have the best possible experience watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres.

A new featurette released on YouTube confirms that the SCREENX release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be history-making. SCREENX is one of several premium screen formats available in theatres today, offering an enhanced viewing experience beyond typical widescreen projection. SCREENX provides an immersive experience with 270-degree panoramic screens, meaning footage is projected on the sides of the theatre, not just on the front screen.

SCREENX

For Spider-Man: Brand New Day, director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed in the featurette that the SCREENX experience for the new Marvel film is "a first". The collaboration is a result of a deal struck between SCREENX and Sony Pictures, which also impacted Spider-Man: No Way Home.

SCREENX

The director revealed that the SCREENX team actually visited the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to film footage that will be projected onto the sides of the theatre.

SCREENX

Cretton shared in the video, "This is a first and we crafted this specifically for you," adding, "It's something truly unique."

"For the first time ever, SCREENX and their team came to our set to actually shoot the footage that you will experience on screen in the wings of the chosen scenes of our film. This is a first and we crafted this specifically for you. It's something truly unique that nobody has experienced before."

SCREENX

Some of the chosen SCREENX scenes highlighted in the featurette include Spider-Man swinging or diving through New York City, the tank chase sequence, Spider-Man's interaction with Punisher driving the van, and the prison cell fight between Spider-Man and the Hand's ninjas. The extra footage on the cinema's wings promises a much more immersive experience, as the viewer's field of vision, including their peripherals, will be completely filled by the film.

SCREENX

Several MCU films have received the SCREENX treatment, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*, but Spider-Man 4 will be the first that has scenes specifically filmed for SCREENX rather than converted or enhanced in post-production.

SCREENX

There are certainly more sequences filmed for SCREENX that weren't revealed in the YouTube featurette, but given that the format is best at enhancing action visuals, it's likely these are the pieces of the film that were focused on.

SCREENX

This process will allow audiences in SCREENX to literally see more of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, thanks to the enhanced screen size and the extra footage filmed specifically for this format. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being released in several special formats, including 4DX and Dolby, but SCREENX is definitely being promoted as the marquee way to experience this film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in cinemas on July 31st. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the MCU film features the return of Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, as well as new cast members Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, and Jon Bernthal.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Finds A New Form Factor

In a crowded summer movie season where every screen is at a premium, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's boundary-breaking SCREENX release has a clear motive.

The new Marvel film has been unable to secure IMAX screens for its July 31 launch due to an exclusive deal Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has with IMAX for four weeks.

Marvel will suffer the same problem later this year when Avengers: Doomsday opens against Dune: Part Three, with the latter receiving the IMAX screens upon launch.

Studios have been trying to appeal to audiences with immersive moviegoing experiences to encourage viewers to see movies in theatres rather than at home or on streaming services. This, of course, has a financial incentive to boost a film's box-office potential (and a premium ticket price), but it's just a byproduct of the shifting movie landscape in the wake of the pandemic and the impact of streaming.

This means Sony Pictures and Marvel have had to look at ways outside of IMAX to craft a big-screen experience for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and they seem to have found it by becoming the first "Filmed for SCREENX" film ever. Marvel Studios is also working to implement "Infinity Vision" on screens across North America in time for Avengers: Doomsday's release, but it wouldn't be surprising if the film tries to copy Spider-Man 4's strategy and adds a SCREENX experience as well.