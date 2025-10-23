IMAX Omits 1 Major Marvel Movie from Its 2026 Release Slate

IMAX's recent investor presentation is missing one key upcoming Marvel release. IMAX and Marvel Studios have had a long-standing partnership, with all of the MCU's recent releases, dating back to Iron Man 2, being shown in the IMAX format. The MCU has several major releases on the calendar as it prepares to close out the Multiverse Saga, although one pivotal title was absent from IMAX's recently released slate.

In IMAX's October 2025 Investor Presentation, the company outlined dozens of upcoming releases that will receive a place on IMAX screens. This included several Marvel Studios titles, including Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, one film is set to release before both of those titles that wasn't on the list - Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The fourth Spider-Man film is in production and scheduled for release on July 31, 2026. However, in the highlights graphic for IMAX's 2026 slate, there is no mention of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This comes as a surprise, as all of Marvel Studios' previous Spider-Man films, along with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man films, and the Spider-Verse animated movies, have received an IMAX release.

IMAX

It's entirely possible that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is intended to receive an IMAX release and will be added to the company's slate later on, particularly as the presentation states in a note that this graphic "Does not reflect fully confirmed or complete listing of all titles planned to be played across the IMAX global network."

IMAX's Investor Presentation did highlight a slew of other blockbuster releases for 2026, including Star Wars' The Mandalorian & Grogu, DC's Supergirl, and other major action titles like Project Hail Mary, Mortal Kombat II, The Odyssey, Street Fighter, Narnia, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Resident Evil, and Dune: Part Three.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Marvel Studios' fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and is directed by Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton. The film will be the start of a new era for Spider-Man, following on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Set for release on July 31, 2026, the movie also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day Get an IMAX Release?

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's omission from the IMAX slate would break a long-standing Marvel trend, which has seen every Spider-Man film since Spider-Man 2 released on the big-screen format. For that reason, as well as the fact that Spider-Man films are typically huge ticket sellers for IMAX, it seems unlikely that Spider-Man 4 will skip IMAX altogether.

It's worth noting that only one other Sony Pictures title, Resident Evil, was included in the 2026 IMAX slate. This could suggest that Sony Pictures (which partners with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man films) is still finalizing its release plans for IMAX next year.

Looking at the titles listed in IMAX's 2026 slate, there is a gap of about four weeks between the release of The Odyssey and Flowervale Street, in which Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release date falls. New IMAX releases typically come out in two-week increments, meaning Spider-Man 4 would slot nicely between those titles, but behind-the-scenes negotiations may have restricted it from being included in the IMAX presentation at this time.

One thing that could prove a wrinkle for Spider-Man: Brand New Day's IMAX release is that it releases so soon after Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (which Tom Holland also stars in). Nolan has a long-standing partnership with IMAX, and The Odyssey will be the first film in history to be captured in its entirety on an IMAX camera, meaning it is likely to dominate IMAX showings for as long as possible.

Universal and Sony Pictures could still be negotiating with IMAX on sharing the available screens for both these major releases, which might explain why Spider-Man: Brand New Day hasn't yet confirmed its IMAX release.