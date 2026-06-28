'Minions and Monsters' Movie Will Abandon 1 Fan-Favorite 'Despicable Me' Mainstay

Dreamworks is bringing the Minions back in a new feature film titled Minions & Monsters, but fans won't be seeing arguably the most important and beloved cornerstone of the entire franchise, as the focus will shift elsewhere. The Minions and Despicable Me movies are some of the most popular and well-received animated films of the century, as they bring slapstick humor to the forefront while sprinkling in bits of emotion and heartfelt moments. The upcoming installment, which is titled Minions & Monsters, is taking the universe in a new direction, though.

In the latest issue of SFX Magazine, it was confirmed that Minions & Monsters will completely abandon one of the most popular mainstays of the franchise. Specifically, Bob, Kevin, and Stewart, who have always been the main trio of Minions in the films, will no longer be the central characters or in the spotlight throughout the film.

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Instead, fans will get to see a new group of playful little guys named Ed, Dick, James, and Henry, as the story will revolve around them in a different time period that the Minions and Despicable Me movies have never explored before.

Specifically, the decision to move away from Bob, Kevin, and Stewart came about due to Minions & Monsters being set in the 1920s. Essentially, the Minions are making their very own monster movie in Hollywood, and they are looking for different creatures to cast in the feature flick.

Minions was largely set in 1968, with Minions: The Rise of Gru following in 1976. The Despicable Me movies take place in the modern era. Therefore, since Minions & Monsters is going all the way back to the 1920s and is a full-on prequel to the rest of the installments, it only makes sense that different characters will be the center of attention.

The SFX Magazine issue also explained that setting Minions & Monsters in a different era with different main characters also allows the upcoming movie to stand on its own. It doesn't necessarily have to directly tie in to any of the other films or shorts, so it can create its own story with its own details without having to worry about continuity.

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Bob, Kevin, and Stewart are undoubtedly fan-favorite characters for fans of all ages, and they will most likely be greatly missed. However, many will probably be excited to see new characters and a new story, and if Minons & Monsters can replicate the tone of any of its predecessors, Ed, Dick, James, and Henry will become just as beloved and iconic as the original trio.

It seems as though Minions & Monsters will not only be abandoning one fan-favorite aspect of the Minions franchise, though. The upcoming film will also move away from other popular aspects in hopes of bringing a fresh story to the forefront.

Every Way Minions & Monsters Will Differ From Previous Minions Movies

Different Era/Setting

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As mentioned, Minions & Monsters will not be set in the same time period or era as any of its predecessors. The Minions movies and shorts have featured moments in a ton of different time periods throughout history, but this will be the first time the main events of a film are set prior to 1968.

Specifically, Minions & Monsters will take place in 1920s Hollywood. The movie's trailers, TV spots, and official clips that have been released have allowed fans to get a glimpse of what it will look like, as there will be black and white color filters, 1920s costumes, and more.

Most likely, more elements of Minions & Monsters will showcase the film's setting and the time period, but fans will definitely have to get used to seeing the franchise in a different way, since everyone is so used to seeing the Minions in the modern era, as well as in the 1960s and 1970s.

Monster Sidekick

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Another way Minions & Monsters will differ from the rest of the franchise is the inclusion of monsters as a whole, but, more specifically, how the Minions will be working alongside a monster, at least for a good portion of the movie.

In particular, Minions & Monsters will feature a character named Goomi (whose full name is Gary Orkam Oliver Magma Ichabod the Deceiver), who will serve as the movie's main antagonist. Based on what has been revealed about the film so far, the Minions will directly work alongside Goomi, as they summon him from a magical book that he was trapped in.

At first, Goomi (who is based on H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu) will offer to help the Minions make their monster movie, as he is familiar with the world's monsters. However, this is all a cover so that he can unleash monsters who will take over the world.

No Gru

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Gru and the Minions have always been like peanut butter and jelly. They're great on their own, but together they're fantastic. In all of the Despicable Me and Minions movies that have already been released, Gru has been just as important as the Minions.

However, Minions & Monsters will take place long before Gru is born, so he will not have a role in the movie at all. This will obviously disappoint some fans, as Gru is such an iconic and important character in the franchise, but, as mentioned, it will allow the Minions brand to break new ground and create fresh stories.