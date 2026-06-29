Minions 4 and Future Movie Possibilities Addressed by 'Despicable Me' Franchise Director Pierre Coffin

Illumination is going all in with the Minions franchise after its longtime director, Pierre Coffin, gave a positive update about what's next for these yellow, pill-shaped creatures. Universal Pictures and Illumination made a bold move by expanding the world of Despicable Me with new stories dedicated to the Minions, introducing two standalone films (Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru) that translated into box-office success. Following the breakout milestones of the first two standalone movies, the titular yellow sidekicks became a global cultural phenomenon, becoming one of animation's most recognizable brands. The upcoming Minions and Monsters is poised to sustain the franchise's strong momentum, especially after the confirmation of its historic time jump that brings the film back to 1920s Hollywood.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, Illumination director Pierre Coffin, who directed most of the Despicable Me and Minions movies, addressed the future of the Minions franchise, confirming that Minions and Monsters represents a major creative turning point that could translate to more exciting stories down the line:

"[On this film] I wanted to push the envelope, technically and aesthetically. It looks a little bit different. It feels different. This movie sort of opens up, 'Oh, let's make a movie that's happening, like, in the future, or in space, and it feels like everything is possible from this moment on, provided the movie is a success."

Illumination

Despite the fact that Minions and Monsters serve as the third standalone movie that could perfectly cap off an amazing trilogy, Coffin seems to strongly hint that the stories centered around the chaotic yellow sidekicks are only just getting started, and the possibilities are now limitless.

Minions and Monsters will push the envelope by introducing various monsters born straight from the Minions' chaotic imagination, as well as iconic creatures from classic Hollywood horror. This ambitious leap is not only expected to deliver stunning new visuals and technical innovation but also to introduce fresh dynamics with an all-new core group of Minions, giving the franchise renewed energy and heart.

In addition, the fact that Minions and Monsters will focus on two ambitious Hollywood-driven Minions in the form of James and Henry is a clear sign that Illumination is giving the other yellow sidekicks a chance to take the spotlight, setting a precedent that more new Minions will be pushed to the forefront in future stories (read more on why the fan-favorite Bob is absent in recent Despicable Me movies).

Minions and Monsters is set to be released in theaters on July 1.

The Minions Franchise Is Ready to Embrace Even Wilder Storytelling Possibilities

Minions and Monsters signals that the franchise is ready to embrace wilder narrative territory, leading into more time-jumping adventures, sci-fi escapades, interstellar heists, or even next-generation stories set in the far future with an older Gru.

What's interesting about Pierre Coffin's latest statement is his mention of using space as a storytelling tool. By possibly launching the minions to space, seeing them encounter alien civilizations offers a fresh narrative that could pay homage to other well-known films like E.T. and Ridley Scott's Alien franchise.

Given that the minions are known for being sidekicks to villains, having them serve a galactic overlord would be a fun way to expand the franchise, which could even lead to a storyline where they need to invade Earth and set up a clash with Gru and other minions siding with him.

Another possibility is a story set in the far future, chronicling how the minions navigate a high-tech world where they must fight off artificial intelligence that threatens to replace them. The Minions franchise could also embrace a Western storyline, portraying them as outlaws in the wild, wild West. All in all, the possibilities are endless.