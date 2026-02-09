2026's Minions and Monsters Movie: All 8 Monsters Confirmed to Appear

Illumination Entertainment has given fans their first taste of the upcoming Minions and Monsters, the latest film in the beloved Despicable Me franchise. The third Minions film will see the bunch of banana-colored agents of chaos heading to Hollywood to make the monster movie they have been dreaming up. However, after accidentally unleashing some real monsters onto the entertainment capital of the world, the Minsions are forced to try and put the genie back in the bottle before it's too late.

After months of waiting, Universal debuted the first trailer for the new Minions film, showcasing all the monster-filled mayhem set for the upcoming adventure. Classic movie monsters like the Mummy and Cthulu play a significant role in the latest piece of movie marketing, alongside several other sinister forces set to appear.

Minions and Monsters arrive in theaters on July 1. The new animated romp will be Illumination's second of the year, coming mere months after the studio's Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Every Monster Confirmed For Minions 3

Cthulhu

Illumination Entertainment

The first monster that fans see in the new Minions trailer is the cosmic horror known as Cthulhu. The tentacle-mouthed monster appears in an etching above an incantation that summons a real-life monster itself. Originally created by horror luminary H.P. Lovecraft, Cthulhu has been sending chills down fans' spines for generations at this point.

The scale-covered being is known for having the head of an octopus and the body of a dragon, and the power to shape-shift, regenerate, and control the elements.

Baby Cthulhu-Type Monster

Illumination Entertainment

The regular-sized Cthulhu is not the only version of the iconic beast that shows up in Minions and Monsters. One of the movie's main characters is a baby Cthulhu-type monster that joins forces with the Minons after being summoned by the bespectacled bunch.

He sets out to help the Minons find new monsters for their monster movie, but they all get a little more than they bargained for after unleashing dozens of uncontrollable titans of the horror space.

Fish Monster

Illumination Entertainment

The idea of a fishman monster is nothing new to Hollywood, but Minions 3 offers up a unique take on the classic horror movie staple. This scaly beast can be seen screaming at the Minions alongside the baby Cthulhu character about two-thirds through the trailer.

He seems to be based on the classic Fishman of horror stories of yore. This includes sharp teeth, clawed fingers, and fins along his back.

Tentacle Monster

Illumination Entertainment

Standing alongside Minions and Monster's fish monster is a pink tantacle monster, which seems to be a mix of a squid and a human with long, tentacle-like arms and snaggled, shark teeth.

This seems to be another one of the monsters unleashed by the Minions and the baby Cthulhu.

Ooze Monster With Hundreds of Eyes

Illumination Entertainment

Looking more like something from Goosebumps than anything from the classical canon of movie monsters, the Minions Ooze Monster is a large gelatinous being covered in hundreds of eyes.

Illumination Entertainment

Its full power is put on full display as it uses its semi-solid form to take out a concrete wall, coming for the Minions with all its might.

Mech Monster

Illumination Entertainment

While most of the movie's monsters seem to be coming for the Minions, the movie's trailer seems to tee up a Mech Monsters that will join forces with the gibberish-spouting characters at some point in the film.

It is unclear whether this mech is a creation of the Minions themselves, rather than yet another creature summoned by the movie's central pint-sized heroes.

Rageful Rabbit

Illumination Entertainment

One of the bigger monster characters shown off in the new trailer is a large specter of a Rabbit, which fans have already dubbed "Rageful Rabbit." This smoky character appears as a purple haze, taking the form of a bunny, but those good vibes do not last long.

Illumination Entertainment

Things quickly take a turn for the worse as the rabbit flips a switch and freaks out at the Minions, showing that it is not to be trifled with.

Mummy

Illumination

One of the classic Universal movie monsters set to appear in the upcoming film is the classic Mummy. This mandage-wrapped behemoth is seen to close the trailer emerging from an Egyptian sarcophagus.

After stumbling out from his tomb, the Mummy becomes the butt of one of the Minions' classic jokes, as they unwrap him with a little bit of bathroom humor to boot.