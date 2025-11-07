Minions 3's Historic Time Jump Gets Revealed

Minions 3 made Despicable Me history with its surprising new time jump update, according to a report. The upcoming animated threequel will explore the story of a group of Minions (Gru's lovable yellow henchmen) as it continues to serve as a bridge to the main Despicable Me movies. The first Minions movie explored the origins of the adorable yellow creatures, with it mostly being set in 1968. The sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru, finally chronicled how the titular creatures met an 11-year-old Gru in the 1970s.

While exact plot details of Minions 3 are still being kept under wraps, many have speculated that the threequel will be closer to the events of 2010's Despicable Me. However, a new report dispelled that claim.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared new details about Minions 3, confirming that the movie revolves around three Minions trying to make it big in Hollywood in the 1920s. The report also claimed that Minions 3 is titled, Minions & Monsters.

This time jump to the 1920s in Minions 3 marks a significant milestone in Despicable Me history, as it is the first time the main storyline has jumped back in time to such an early decade. The 1920s is also the earliest time period used as the main setting of a Minions movie.

It's worth noting that the first Minions movie revisited past moments in history through a montage of past events, showcasing the prehistoric period and the French Revolution.

Richtman also unveiled in his report that another Despicable Me spinoff is in the works.

Directed by Pierre Coffin (who is also the voice of the minions across the Despicable Me movies), Minions 3 is set to premiere in theaters on July 1, 2026. Minions 3 is part of the wider Despicable Me franchise, which consists of six movies.

Why Minions 3's Time Jump Makes Sense

While unexpected, Minions 3’s time jump to the 1920s makes sense because it allows the threequel to further flesh out the titular yellow creatures while also exploring its dynamic with a new leadership figure.

The Hollywood setting also presents fresh storytelling opportunities, thrusting the Minions into the limelight while potentially featuring cameos from celebrities of the time.

The time jump should also provide answers to an unexplored era of the Minions timeline, which was first hinted at in the first movie. Considering that Minions showed the yellow creatures in the prehistoric period and the French Revolution, Minions 3 will finally explore the missing chapter of Minion lore with its 1920s setting.

Given that the 1920s serve as the main setting for silent films, the threequel has the opportunity to replicate those movies and turn them into Minions-filled shenanigans. It could also provide hints at the story of the next Despicable Me movie (read more about it here).