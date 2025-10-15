'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Unveils Surprise Crossover Event After Season 2 Finale

Disney finally unveiled the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place's confirmed crossover with another Disney series that is sure to delight viewers. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place made headlines recently after its emotional finale, which left the fate of Selena Gomez's Alex Russo unknown. While the series has already finished its second season on the Disney Channel, the story is far from over, especially after the big revelation involving its protagonist, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown).

While Billie's story is sidelined for the meantime following Season 2, the character made a surprise comeback in another Disney show: Vampirina: Teenage Vampire. Season 1 of the new Disney series follows Vee, a tween vampire girl who leaves Transylvania to attend a boarding school while hiding her secret. As it turns out, Vee and Billie knew each other, laying the groundwork for a fun crossover episode while confirming that the two shows are set in the same universe.

Vampirina Season 1, Episode 12, " First Heartbeat," marks the show's first crossover with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place by incorporating Billie into Vee's story. The two series colliding is a dream for fans, considering that the original Wizards of Waverly Place took part in a major crossover of its own, Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana. Now, Beyond Waverly Place gets the honor of doing the same thing.

Disney

After Vampirina's protagonist crash-landed in the Wizard World, the episode followed Vee and Billie as they reconnect and share their bond over keeping secrets. For the uninitiated, Billie also hides a secret because she has ties to Lord Morsus and dark magic.

Disney

It was revealed that Vee and Billie joined Camp Creepy Lake together before the latter was kicked out. At the center of the crossover is Vee's unstable powers, which is why Billie decided to help her with magic.

Billie's spell involved the help of three other singers (Demi, Sophie, and Elijah) to sing it and a chocolate cake for good measure. However, the spell backfired when Billie accidentally turned Vee into a human instead.

Disney

Turning Vee into a human was a major problem because the Vampire Council had been monitoring her for a while, which could lead to her transfer back to Transylvania if all else failed. This led to the arrival of Councilman Eugene, who wanted to meet Vee at the top of the old Wilson Hall Clocktower.

Another obstacle is the return of Gargoyle Number Five, who exposed to Eugene that Vee was no longer a vampire (temporarily).

Disney

Elsewhere, Sophie, Elijah, Britney, and Billie worked together for the reversal spell, using another song to turn Vee into a vampire again. Eventually, the spell worked and Vee transformed into a vampire again. Billie and Vee eventually parted ways, and they hugged it out after their short yet impactful reunion.

Disney

The episode ended with the revelation that Vee is fritzing because she has been away from Transylvania for a while, but the twist was that she needed to get home forever, or she could lose her powers.

It is unknown when this crossover is set, but given that Billie is happy and not devastated over the revelation of the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 finale, it's possible that it is set in the early moments of Season 2 or even during Season 1 (read more about a potential Season 3 update of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place).

Developed by Randi Barnes, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is based on the Vampirina Ballerina series of books written by Anne Marie Pace. The series stars Kenzi Richardson, Jiwon Lee, Milo Maharlika, and Faith Hedley. Season 1 premiered on the Disney Channel on September 12, 2025. All episodes of Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.

Why Wizards Beyond Waverly Place & Vampirina's Crossover Is Significant

Disney

Seeing the crossover between Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is exciting because it brings back the magic of Disney Channel shows' crossovers in the past, such as the iconic episode featuring Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and Wizards of Waverly Place cast's guest star spot on The Suite Life.

The confirmation that both shows are set in the same universe could mean that more crossovers are in the cards in the future. It also explores vast storytelling possibilities because it could hint at the highly anticipated returns of other notable shows like Hannah Montana, That's So Raven, and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (which are all confirmed to be part of the same universe as well).

Given that Billie already crossed over to Vampirina, Vee could eventually return the favor and visit the Wizard World and help her friend in the future, especially after losing Alex Russo in the Season 2 finale and the ramifications of the reveal that she had ties to Lord Morsus.

The crossover also established Disney's supernatural universe, leading to a potential grand story that could tie everything together in the future.